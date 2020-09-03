Ben & Jerry's Is Launching a Social Justice Podcast

The Ben & Jerry's brand has remained outspoken on Instagram amidst the rampant racial inequality that continues to plague our nation. And now, the Vermont-based ice cream innovator has found a new platform to interrogate white supremacy and call for criminal justice reform.

Earlier this week, Ben & Jerry's announced the launch of a podcast in partnership with the Who We Are Project and Vox Media. The six-part series, titled "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America," will delve deep into our country's long history with racial injustice.

The podcast, set to premiere September 15, is based on a project by ACLU deputy director Jeffery Robinson and hosted by author Carvell Wallace. It will examine the history of white supremacy across the legal, political, and social systems in the United States.