Ben & Jerry's Is Launching a Social Justice Podcast
The pint maker is interrogating systemic racism and calling for criminal justice reform.
The Ben & Jerry's brand has remained outspoken on Instagram amidst the rampant racial inequality that continues to plague our nation. And now, the Vermont-based ice cream innovator has found a new platform to interrogate white supremacy and call for criminal justice reform.
Earlier this week, Ben & Jerry's announced the launch of a podcast in partnership with the Who We Are Project and Vox Media. The six-part series, titled "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America," will delve deep into our country's long history with racial injustice.
The podcast, set to premiere September 15, is based on a project by ACLU deputy director Jeffery Robinson and hosted by author Carvell Wallace. It will examine the history of white supremacy across the legal, political, and social systems in the United States.
"[The podcast] will take a deep look at our country’s lesser-known history of racial injustice and show how legally-enforced discrimination and state-sanctioned brutality continued long after slavery ended, profoundly affecting Black Americans’ ability to gain access to jobs, housing, education, and health care, or to create and accumulate wealth," Ben & Jerry's said in a statement.
The podcast's mission is to engage listeners and inspire them to join the fight in dismantling systemic racism. It is an objective the company as a whole has placed at the forefront of its identity, besides ice cream.
"Economic and social justice has been a part of Ben & Jerry’s mission since our founding 42 years ago," the company's US activism manager Jabari Paul said in the statement. "We now sit at a critical inflection point in our nation’s history. If we are to seize the opening that this moment presents, we must be willing to acknowledge the sins of our past so that we move together toward a future of justice and equity."
