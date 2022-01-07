Ben & Jerry's Is Making a Big Change to Its Core Ice Cream Lineup

Ben & Jerry's is known for shaking things up by adding new flavors or other innovative products to its extensive lineup of offerings. The frozen dessert creator has done it again, this time making changes to an old favorite.

On Thursday, the company announced a new non-dairy flavor exclusive to the Core line and a non-dairy version of a popular existing flavor. The first new Core Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert is Bananas Foster Core, and it's only available in non-dairy and is the brand's second banana-based flavor.