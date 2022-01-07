Ben & Jerry's Is Making a Big Change to Its Core Ice Cream Lineup
The ice cream company is introducing two new non-dairy offerings.
Ben & Jerry's is known for shaking things up by adding new flavors or other innovative products to its extensive lineup of offerings. The frozen dessert creator has done it again, this time making changes to an old favorite.
On Thursday, the company announced a new non-dairy flavor exclusive to the Core line and a non-dairy version of a popular existing flavor. The first new Core Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert is Bananas Foster Core, and it's only available in non-dairy and is the brand's second banana-based flavor.
Ben & Jerry's Bananas Foster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert features a sunflower butter-base with cinnamon and banana flavors and a crunchy almond toffee core. The second non-dairy addition to the chain's extensive offerings is Boom Chocolatta Core. It features an almond milk base in mocha and caramel flavors with fudge flakes and gluten-free cookies throughout. The core is made of gluten-free chocolate cookies.
The vegan flavors are available in the grocery store freeze section now, and they retail for between $4.49 and $5.79.