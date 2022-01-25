Ben & Jerry's Just Unveiled 2 New Nostalgic Flavors Topped with Chocolate Ganache
The flavors will join Ben & Jerry's already robust lineup of Topped flavors.
Looks like I've got not one, but two hot Valentine's Day dates this year: Ben & Jerry. The ice cream maker is releasing two new pints that are sure to ward off anyone's February 14 pity party.
Ben & Jerry's has taken two nostalgic flavors—Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Dirt Cake—and finished them off with a chocolate ganache coating to join the brand's already robust lineup of Topped flavors.
"If you’re tired of adulting and yearning to relive your favorite childhood memories, Ben & Jerry's has got you covered with its two newest ice cream innovations—especially if your childhood involved chocolate milk and cookies, or that fantastic pudding and cookie crumb dessert known as dirt cake," Ben & Jerry's said in a press release announcing the new flavors.
The Topped Chocolate Milk & Cookies features chocolate ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cookie swirls that's topped with a milk chocolate-y ganache and fudge chips. The Topped Dirt Cake, meanwhile, features vanilla pudding ice cream, chocolate sandwich cookies, chocolate cookie swirls, and that same milk chocolate ganache topping with chocolate cookie crumbles.
"The 2021 Topped lineup was one of our most successful innovation launches ever," Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru Colleen Rossell said in the press release. "If you're looking for a treat loaded with nostalgia that brings you back—these two new Topped flavors deliver."
Both pints are hitting stores nationwide at a suggested retail price between $4.99 and $5.49.