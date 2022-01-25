Ben & Jerry's Just Unveiled 2 New Nostalgic Flavors Topped with Chocolate Ganache

Looks like I've got not one, but two hot Valentine's Day dates this year: Ben & Jerry. The ice cream maker is releasing two new pints that are sure to ward off anyone's February 14 pity party.

Ben & Jerry's has taken two nostalgic flavors—Chocolate Milk & Cookies and Dirt Cake—and finished them off with a chocolate ganache coating to join the brand's already robust lineup of Topped flavors.

"If you’re tired of adulting and yearning to relive your favorite childhood memories, Ben & Jerry's has got you covered with its two newest ice cream innovations—especially if your childhood involved chocolate milk and cookies, or that fantastic pudding and cookie crumb dessert known as dirt cake," Ben & Jerry's said in a press release announcing the new flavors.