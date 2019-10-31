Everyone Gets Free Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Today

I can't tell you ice cream will fix your problems, because it won't -- trust me, I've tried. But it will soften the blow of whatever you're going through. So whether you're grappling with something real or just a real world problem, listen up: Ben & Jerry's is giving out free ice cream on Friday, November 1.
As part of the company's "World Vegan Day Happy Hour" promotion, which runs from 4pm to 8pm (local time), you can snag the ice cream company's vegan flavors at its Scoop Shops around the country.
ICYMI, the pint purveyor launched its line of non-dairy flavors back in 2016, which included vegan-friendly options like Caramel Almond Brittle, Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey, Cinnamon Buns, Coconut Seven Layer Bar, Coffee Caramel Fudge, P.B. & Cookies, and Peanut Butter Half Baked. The company has also added more -- in February, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Caramel Cluster joined the roster.
And while, sure, dairy-free doesn't have the best reputation in the industry, our pals Ben & Jer promise it's still great: "Non-forgettable taste. Non-deniable creaminess. Non-limited chunks and swirls. Non-Dairy flavors are made with almond milk and are certified 100% vegan. Now that's euphoria that's non-negotiable."
Sofia Reyes Tastes The Best Lumpia in SF
Want More Free Food?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, and gift card deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.