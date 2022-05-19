Ben & Jerry's New Flavor Could Dethrone Cherry Garcia

Ben & Jerry's has officially unveiled its Cherry Crumble, a buttery ice cream brimming with sweet cherries and swirls of oat crumble. The brand's talented team of flavor gurus envisioned a deconstructed fruit crisp with a soft butter ice cream that allows the cherries to remain center stage.

Cherry Garcia has held the number one spot on Ben & Jerry's flavor lineup for 25 years, but now, the ice cream maker has created a fruity , limited-batch pint that just might dethrone the original fan favorite.

"We were inspired by spring, fresh fruit and the memory of taking a fresh cherry crumble out of the oven," flavor guru Colleen Rossell said of the new flavor. "With so many caramels, chocolates, and peanut butter flavors available—this is a refreshing choice with the right amount of sweetness, fruit, and rich indulgence. It's the perfect balance!"

The monstrous cherry chunks are bold in flavor with snappy, sweet notes, while the crunchy oat crumble swirls add a layer of texture to the otherwise creamy base.

The Cherry Crumble has already hit store shelves across the US for a limited time. You can snag a pint for yourself for $5.49 a pop.