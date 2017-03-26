News

Ben & Jerry's Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

April Fool's Day, Easter, Earth Day, 4/20, Tax Day -- those are just a handful of the many official and unofficial holidays you have to look forward to (or dread) in April. But out of all the annual occasions there are to distract you from the month's dreary drizzle, it's safe to say the best one -- by far -- is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday, April 4.

Here's the deal:

Just like last year, Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops around the world will hand out free scoops of ice cream (in a cone or in a cup) from 12pm to 8pm local time on Free Cone Day, the company said in a press release. You can choose from the ice cream purveyor's lineup of longtime favorite flavors (we recommend The Tonight Dough) or ditch your go-to Cherry Garcia for something new. Pro-tip: you can get back in line for seconds, thirds, etc. as many times as you want, if you've got the time and believe in yourself.

All you have to do is find your nearest Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop and get in line. 

Ben & Jerry's expects to dole out more than a million free scoops this year. But, really, it's the least the folks at the company can do, considering a pint of the stuff will set you back at at least five bucks. 

