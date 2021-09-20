Ben & Jerry’s New Flavor Combines Cold Brew and Activism

You can give back to your community and enjoy a pint of ice cream, with Ben & Jerry’s new Change Is Brewing flavor. Available now at retailers nationwide, the new offering is a mix of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies.

The new flavor is a part of Ben & Jerry's current goal to advance racial justice. The company's ongoing work aims to help invest in services that help communities thrive, like mental health treatment, counseling, substance use treatment, and healthcare, according to a spokesperson.

As a part of its mission, Ben & Jerry’s partnered with a few Black-owned businesses to bring the new flavor to life. The ice cream juggernaut paired with the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee company, BLK & Bold to create the rich coffee flavor in the ice cream. BLK & Bold gives 5% of its profits to initiatives that support youth in need. Ben & Jerry’s also partnered with Greyston Bakery for the fudge brownies within the Change Is Brewing flavor and artist Laci Jordan, who painted the images on the outside of the container. Jordan’s work depicts images of what the world might look like when Black people feel safe and all communities can thrive.

To further its community involvement, Ben & Jerry’s is joining more than 70 other organizations in supporting the People's Response Act. The act, introduced by Congresswoman Cori Bush, was written to transform systems that disproportionately criminalize Black and Brown people into a system that provides resources to help communities of color thrive.

In a press statement, Jabari Paul, U.S. Activism Manager for Ben & Jerry's said, “public safety is also a matter of public health. Congresswoman Bush's legislation begins to make that important link by creating a public safety division within the Department of Health and Human Services."

Change Is Brewing is currently rolling out on store shelves as a Limited Batch flavor. A portion of the proceeds from the new flavor will go to grassroots groups working to transform public safety in America. To support and become a part of the movement, visit benjerry.com/change.