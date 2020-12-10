Ben & Jerry's Teams Up with Colin Kaepernick for New 'Change the Whirled' Flavor
The dairy-free frozen dessert celebrates and supports Kaepernick's activism efforts.
What do Ben & Jerry's and Colin Kaepernick have in common? Aside from appearing in our dreams from time to time, they both are on a mission to make the world a better place.
On Thursday, Ben & Jerry's announced a new partnership with the former quarterback that highlights their shared values. It comes in the form of a new ice cream flavor called Change the Whirled, and Kaepernick's share of the proceeds will benefit Know Your Rights Camp, a nonprofit organization he founded to educate, empower, and mobilize the next generation of Black and Brown leaders.
Ready to Change The Whirled? Join us in finding joy on the journey to justice!— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020
We've teamed up w @BenAndJerrys to dismantle systems of oppression & create futures rooted in care & community.
100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp w matching support from Ben & Jerry's. pic.twitter.com/4jHJRnyBpe
The Change the Whirled campaign isn't just a fundraiser, it's a celebration of Kaepernick's unfettered efforts to confront injustice in America. And the flavor is vegan, just like Kaepernick.
Change the Whirled joins Ben & Jerry's collection of Non-Dairy Pints, featuring a caramel sunflower butter base, fudge chips, and swirls of graham cracker and chocolate cookie.
"Ben & Jerry’s is proud to diversify our flavor portfolio by honoring Kaepernick with a full-time flavor," said Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, in a press release. "We deeply respect how Colin uses his voice to protest racism, white supremacy and police violence through the belief that 'love is at the root of our resistance.' We have tremendous hope in what we can accomplish together.”
