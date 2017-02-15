Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped 3 New Dairy-Free, Vegan Flavors

Vegans and lactose-disinclined people everywhere rejoiced when Ben & Jerry's finally introduced its first-ever lineup of non-dairy flavors a little more than a year ago. Now, the beloved pint purveyor is back with three additional certified-vegan flavors, including non-dairy takes of two Ben & Jerry's classics.
Ben & Jerry's unveiled the non-dairy flavors -- Caramel Almond Brittle, Cherry Garcia, and Coconut Seven Layer Bar -- on Wednesday, saying the new pints are already rolling out to frozen food sections across the country. Just like the first four non-dairy flavors, the new flavors are made with an almond milk or coconut milk base and are free of any animal products like eggs, honey, and of course, cow's milk. And yet, Ben & Jerry's claims they're so similar to regular ice cream that you might just forget they're dairy-free.
Here's how Ben & Jerry's describes each of the new flavors:
Caramel Almond Brittle: Almond non-dairy frozen dessert with Salted Caramel Swirls and pieces of Almond Brittle
Cherry Garcia: Cherry non-dairy frozen dessert with Cherries and Fudge Flakes
Coconut Seven Layer Bar: Coconut non-dairy frozen dessert with Fudge Chunks, Walnuts and Swirls of Graham Cracker and Caramel
