Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped 3 New Dairy-Free, Vegan Flavors

Vegans and lactose-disinclined people everywhere rejoiced when Ben & Jerry's finally introduced its first-ever lineup of non-dairy flavors a little more than a year ago. Now, the beloved pint purveyor is back with three additional certified-vegan flavors, including non-dairy takes of two Ben & Jerry's classics.

Ben & Jerry's unveiled the non-dairy flavors -- Caramel Almond Brittle, Cherry Garcia, and Coconut Seven Layer Bar -- on Wednesday, saying the new pints are already rolling out to frozen food sections across the country. Just like the first four non-dairy flavors, the new flavors are made with an almond milk or coconut milk base and are free of any animal products like eggs, honey, and of course, cow's milk. And yet, Ben & Jerry's claims they're so similar to regular ice cream that you might just forget they're dairy-free.