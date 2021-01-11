Ben & Jerry's Is Launching New Doggie Ice Cream Pints in 2 Flavors

Devouring a pint of Ben & Jerry's in front of your clearly jealous dog is a unique kind of torture. Of course, you want to treat your furry friend to a few licks of that Tonight Dough—it's just too dangerous. Until now. The purveyor of "Vermont's finest" is now whipping up doggie desserts so you can share with your four-legged child.

Ben & Jerry's announced the new, dog-safe products on Monday, saying its innovation kitchen team managed to create the desserts by using a creamy, sunflower butter-based ice cream. Rosie's Batch, a pumpkin recipe with mini cookies swirled throughout and Pontch's Mix, which features peanut butter and pretzel swirls, are both heading to retailers nationwide.

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family,” Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist Lindsay Bumps, who is conveniently a certified veterinary technician as well, said in a press release. “We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they’ll ever put their paws on."

The pints are made with high-quality, dog-safe ingredients, so you know your pup is only consuming the best.