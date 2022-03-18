Ben & Jerry's Just Resurrected a Flavor from Its Ice Cream Graveyard

Ben & Jerry's famously maintains a Flavor Graveyard—with actual tombstones!—that honors discontinued ice cream flavors. Some stay there forever. Others get another chance and are, as the company puts it, "rein-cone-nated." Get it? Anyway, the ice cream maker announced Thursday that it's officially bringing a once-beloved flavor back from the dead: Dublin Mudslide.

The flavor features Irish cream ice cream with chocolate chocolate chip cookies and coffee fudge swirls. In its new, resurrected form, Dublin Mudslide is made with a new, first-of-its-kind spirit that's made from whey and has been heralded as a cross between vodka and sake, according to a press release. Ben & Jerry's is sourcing the unique liquor from a company called Wheyward Spirit.