Alert: Today Is Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

Considering annual occasions like April Fool's Day (meh), 4/20 (hmm), and Tax Day (ugh), there's really not a whole lot to look forward to in April. But luckily, there's at least one true holiday actually worth celebrating amid the dreary spring drizzle, and it's today, April 12th: Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's.
As part of the annual ice cream giveaway, Ben & Jerry's locations all over the world will hand out endless free scoops of the company's famously decadent ice cream flavors, an all-day event that might just rival the freebie-filled National Ice Cream Day (July 17th).
Here's the, uh, scoop: From 12pm to 8pm, Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops in the US will give you any available flavor you want in either a cone or a cup, including the three new Core flavors, according to a report by Brand Eating. The best part, however, is that they'll allow you to get back in line and get additional free scoops as many times as you want. Last year, they ended up giving out more than 1 million free scoops worldwide. But, really, it's the least they can do for charging five bucks for a pint of the stuff.
If in the unlikely event that you don't know the location of your nearest Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop, you can find one by punching in your zip code right here on their site.
