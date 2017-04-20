Ben & Jerry's Just Unleashed Waffle Cone Ice Cream Tacos for 4/20

Ben & Jerry's does not mess around when it comes to celebrating 4/20. In recent years, the Cherry Garcia purveyor has blessed both stoners and non-stoners with bonafide ice cream burritos, and now, the company is marking the unofficial holiday on Thursday with the launch of an all-new ice cream snack: waffle cone ice cream tacos.
The indulgent snack is aptly called the CHILL-aco and it's available to satisfy your munchies at Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops in the US, Canada, and a few other countries for a limited time as of April 20, according to a press release. Ben & Jerry's makes the taco's "tortilla" by wrapping a crunchy waffle cone shell with a soft waffle cone shell and glueing them together with a layer of warm caramel sauce between. Then, they fill the thing with two scoops of ice cream and top it with fudge drizzle and cookie crumbs. Basically, it's very much like the "BRRR-ito" ice cream burritos of years past, but probably a little messier.
Ben & Jerry's recommends these ice cream flavor combinations on its website Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Chocolate Fudge Brownie; Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz & Chocolate Therapy; Phish Food & Triple Caramel Chunk; Sweet Cream & Cookies & Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz; and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Tonight Dough. The company has a helpful online store locator tool, too. You know what to do.
