Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Pints Come in Chocolate-Covered Slices Now

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

A popular ice cream sandwich hack involves taking a pint of your favorite ice cream, cutting it into slices, and slapping them between cookies. But now, the Pinterest-famous recipe could very well become obsolete, thanks to Ben & Jerry's new, individually wrapped Pint Slices

That's right: Ben & Jerry's pints now come in thick, handheld slices designed to be eaten on the go. Oh, and better yet, they're dipped in chocolate. Ben & Jerry's claims each Pint Slice comes loaded with all the same chunks of brownies, cookie dough, and swirls that you're used to spooning out of a regular pint. They'll start hitting frozen food sections across the country this month, along with the new bourbon ice cream flavor the company officially announced last week.

Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

The Pint Slices are available in four flavors -- Americone Dream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup -- all of which come in three-count packages that'll run for about the same price as a normal pint. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor will also be sold individually at some retailers like convenience stores. Here's how Ben & Jerry's describes all four flavors:

Americone Dream Pint Slices: Vanilla Ice Cream Bars with Caramel Swirls & Fudge Covered Waffle Cone Pieces, Covered in Dark Chocolatey Coating with Waffle Cone Pieces

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices: Vanilla Ice Cream Bars with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Fudge Flakes, Covered in a Dark Chocolatey Coating

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices: Chocolate Ice Cream Bars with Fudge Brownies, Covered in a Dark Chocolatey Coating

Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices: Peanut Butter Ice Cream Bars with Peanut Butter Cups, Covered in a Dark Chocolatey Coating

Perhaps the best part of the Pint Slices, though, is the wrapper each one comes in. Ben & Jerry's designed the packaging to tear open in a way that allows you to eat the Pint Slice without getting melted ice cream and chocolate all over your hand. Or, you can always take the slice out and put it between two cookies. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks the fudge brownie flavor is particularly dangerous. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

