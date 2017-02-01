Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Pints Come in Chocolate-Covered Slices Now

A popular ice cream sandwich hack involves taking a pint of your favorite ice cream, cutting it into slices, and slapping them between cookies. But now, the Pinterest-famous recipe could very well become obsolete, thanks to Ben & Jerry's new, individually wrapped Pint Slices.

That's right: Ben & Jerry's pints now come in thick, handheld slices designed to be eaten on the go. Oh, and better yet, they're dipped in chocolate. Ben & Jerry's claims each Pint Slice comes loaded with all the same chunks of brownies, cookie dough, and swirls that you're used to spooning out of a regular pint. They'll start hitting frozen food sections across the country this month, along with the new bourbon ice cream flavor the company officially announced last week.