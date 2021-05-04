Ben & Jerry's Has 5 New Dairy-Free Flavor Options

Some problems in life are best fixed with a good cry and pint of Ben & Jerry's, but of course, for our lactose-free friends the latter can just make things worse. Until now, that is. The ice cream purveyor now offers five new dairy-free ice cream options.

The company debuted a non-dairy version of its iconic Phish Food earlier this year, and now, we're getting even more. Change the Whirled, Karamel Sutra, Americone Dream, and Tonight Dough are joining the lineup.

"Ever since we launched our first Non-Dairy flavors, we wanted to provide some of our classics and a few unique flavors that are only available as Non-Dairy," Ben & Jerry's Innovation Guru Dena Wimette said in a press release. "This year, we were honored to partner with Colin Kaepernick while also tapping into our Top 10 flavors with Americone Dream, Phish Food and Tonight Dough. All of the delicious and none of the dairy!"

Here's what to expect of each:

Change the Whirled: caramel non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls

Karamel Sutra: chocolate and caramel non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge chips and a soft caramel core

Americone Dream: vanilla non-dairy frozen dessert with fudge-covered waffle cone pieces and a caramel swirl

Tonight Dough Non-Dairy: caramel and chocolate non-dairy frozen dessert with chocolate cookie swirls and chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough.

All five dairy-free flavors—including Phish Food—have already dropped in stores nationwide, which means exactly what you think: we'll be diving in spoon first ASAP.