Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

And good news, lactose-intolerant friends, the new flavor is an almond milk-based non-dairy dessert so that you can dive in spoon first without the consequences. Now let's get into what really matters: taste. "The Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay," features vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

"Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I've turned to on many days—making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter," DuVernay said in the press release. "Partnering with Ben & Jerry's, a company that I've long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from Lights! Caramel! Action! will help ARRAY Alliance further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor."

The proceeds will benefit Ava's non-profit ARRAY Alliance, which amplifies and elevates the work of artists of color and female directors, create inclusive film sets, and provide grants, mentorship, and education to those underrepresented.

Lights! Caramel! Action will be available at retailers nationwide for $6.49 and in Scoop Shops beginning in January 2023.