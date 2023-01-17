Ben & Jerry's Is Unleashing an All-New Non-Dairy Flavor Brimming with Cookies

The combo—which features Oatmeal Crème Pie Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert brimming with gluten-free oatmeal cookies and marshmallow swirls—is joining retailers nationwide soon. The flavor joins other non-dairy favorites like "Milk" and Cookies, Phish Food , and the vegan Bananas Foster Core . You can snag one for a suggested price between $5.99 and $6.49.

Fans of the Ben & Jerry's Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk have reason to rejoice. The Vermont-based ice creamery is unleashing a sister pint: Oatmeal Dream Pie.

"Foodie fans can rejoice this new version of our nostalgic offering," Flavor Guru Chris Rivard said in a press release. "We're thrilled to partner with high-end suppliers who provide the incredible chunks and swirls fans expect from Ben & Jerry's, and this flavor truly delivers."

Ben & Jerry's has teamed up with allergy-friendly food maker Partake for the project, a move that also speaks to the company's commitment to supporting Black-owned and women-owned businesses.

"The chance to work with Ben & Jerry's is an Oatmeal Dream come true," Partake CEO and founder Denise Woodard added in the release. "As fellow champions of inclusivity and good food doing good, Ben & Jerry's has long been on at the top of our list to partner. We are thrilled to join them in freezers across America by providing our one-of-a-kind oatmeal cookies."