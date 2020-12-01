Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped the Mic with Its Newest Ice Cream Flavor
It's a comedy-themed collab with Netflix Is A Joke that really packs a punchline.
Ben & Jerry's has already released a full collection of Netflix Original Flavors this year in collaboration with the streaming service. Before now, we'd been introduced to the sweet and salty Netflix & Chilll'd, the Space Force-themed Boots on the Moooon, and the delightfully twisted Chip Happens. Now, there's a new kid on the block, and it's sure to have you hollering. Here's the scoop.
On December 1, Ben & Jerry's announced its newest collab with Netflix, this time highlighting the entertainment company's comedy platform, Netflix Is A Joke. The original flavor—Punch Line—supposedly won't be around for long, but while we have it, we'll enjoy it.
A pint of Punch Line packs brown butter bourbon ice cream, almond ice cream, roasted almonds, and cherries. If you're a fan of Cherry Garcia, Salted Caramel Almond, or Urban Bourbon, then Punch Line is right up your alley.
Ben & Jerry's got some help from stand-up comedians with Netflix specials to announce the new release.
If you're bored and need a laugh, try dialing into "the world's only ice cream and jokes-themed hotline" (or so they think) at 1-866-PUNCHLINE. You'll be presented with a slew of funny jokes, songs, and conversations from comedians Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster, and Aparna Nancherla.
It's an elaborate rollout for a small pint, but if there's one thing we've learned by now, it's that Ben & Jerry's doesn't joke around.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.