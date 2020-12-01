Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped the Mic with Its Newest Ice Cream Flavor

Ben & Jerry's has already released a full collection of Netflix Original Flavors this year in collaboration with the streaming service. Before now, we'd been introduced to the sweet and salty Netflix & Chilll'd, the Space Force-themed Boots on the Moooon, and the delightfully twisted Chip Happens. Now, there's a new kid on the block, and it's sure to have you hollering. Here's the scoop.

On December 1, Ben & Jerry's announced its newest collab with Netflix, this time highlighting the entertainment company's comedy platform, Netflix Is A Joke. The original flavor—Punch Line—supposedly won't be around for long, but while we have it, we'll enjoy it.

A pint of Punch Line packs brown butter bourbon ice cream, almond ice cream, roasted almonds, and cherries. If you're a fan of Cherry Garcia, Salted Caramel Almond, or Urban Bourbon, then Punch Line is right up your alley.

Ben & Jerry's got some help from stand-up comedians with Netflix specials to announce the new release.