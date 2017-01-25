Ben & Jerry's New Bourbon Ice Cream Is Officially Hitting Stores

Although Ben & Jerry's wouldn't confirm it at the time, evidence of its plans to launch an all-new bourbon-flavored ice cream leaked earlier this month, suggesting there's indeed hope for 2017. Well, it turns out the rumors were true: Ben & Jerry's has officially revealed the bold, brown, and boozy new flavor, along with two others that'll hit your local frozen food section next month.

Ben & Jerry's announced the new pint lineup on Wednesday, saying the new flavors -- Oat of this Swirled, Truffle Kerfuffle, and the aforementioned Urban Bourbon -- are inspired by recent food trends, oh, and probably a certain age group's fondness of brown liquor in the case of the latter. All three will arrive in stores sometime in mid-February, according to a press release, which means you might just have a brand new flavor to sob into this Valentine's Day.