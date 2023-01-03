Ben & Jerry's Just Named Its Top Ice Cream Flavors of 2022

We've already done the hard work for you by eating our way through Ben & Jerry's entire flavor roster, but in case you don't believe our expertise, the ice cream maker itself has rounded up the top flavors of 2022.

"We've done the math, licked our spoons clean, and calculated the results," Ben & Jerry's wrote in a blog post announcing its top 10 flavors of the year. The lineup includes longtime bestsellers like Half Baked and Chunky Monkey, as well as newer releases.

Here are the top 10 Ben & Jerry's flavors of 2022:

1. Half Baked

2. Cherry Garcia

3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

4. Chocolate Fudge Brownie

5. Tonight Dough

6. Strawberry Cheesecake

7. Phish Food

8. Americone Dream

9. Chunky Monkey

10. Brownie Batter Core

"Half Baked proves that if you can't decide between two of your favorite flavors (Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie), you should have them both," the brand said of its reigning champ.