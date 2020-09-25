Berkeley Moves to Ban 'Junk Food' From Checkout Aisles

Every single grocery shop -- whether I'm picking up a week's worth of dinners or just a quick snack haul -- requires a last minute grab from the checkout lane. I don't care if I even want that pack of gum or those M&M's, something in me requires the purchase.

But for Berkeley residents, the checkout snack selection might soon look a whole lot different, and perhaps a lot less fun. City Council just approved an ordinance that would eliminate junk food and unhealthy items from checkout lines, The Mercury News reports.

According to the outlet, grocery stores larger than 2,500 square feet are being asked to swap their chips, candy, and sodas with more nutritious offerings -- specifically items with no more than 5 grams of added sugar or 250 milligrams of sodium per serving. Though, you can still get all your sweet treats in other parts of the store, ordinance co-author and council member Kate Harrison says. The products just won't be allowed at "eye-level of a child" near checkout. "It's not a ban, it's a nudge," Harrison told The Mercury News.

The matter will undergo a second reading October 13 before it is officially implemented, but as it stands, 25 retailers citywide would be forced to adhere, including Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and CVS.

"The insidiousness of the industries that put this poison at the check stands where they know they have an active audience. … I can’t stand the idea that they’ve figured this out and have been doing this to us," council member Susan Wengraf added.

The ordinance isn't set to go into effect until March 1, 2021 and enforcement would be delayed even longer: January 2022, the publication reports.