Score Direct Flights from LA & NYC to Berlin Starting at $119 Right Now

If you've been thinking of taking a big trip, but have been turned off by the high prices of tickets, I have good news. Budget airline Norse Atlantic is offering nonstop flights from Los Angeles' LAX and New York City's JFK airports to Berlin starting at $119 one way. Other airlines are also offering deals for flights to Germany, including Play, and TAP Portugal. These deals were first reported by Scott's Cheap Flights and shared by The Points Guy.

The Norse Airline deal applies to flights starting in August. By booking directly through the airline's website, you'll be able to find direct one-way flights between NYC or LA and Berlin for under $200. From New York, you can find August one-way fares starting at $119, and from Los Angeles, you can find September one-way fares starting at $137. By maintaining flexibility with dates, you'll be able to ensure that you can find the lowest prices available. The lowest fares will be economy-priced tickets, so be sure to factor in the cost of checked luggage in your budget calculations.

"We are very excited to announce these two new routes from Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. For far too long the vibrant and culturally diverse city of Berlin has been subjected to poor direct transatlantic connectivity. Our extremely competitive fares and direct flights will allow customers to now finally enjoy affordable and convenient travel between Germany and the US," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, in a press release.

Beyond Norse Atlantic, you'll be able to find deals from a few other airlines. On Google Flights, you can find flights between Newark and Berlin from TAP Portugal for $368 round trip for dates in January. These flights will include layovers. From Baltimore, you can find round trip flights in the fall to Berlin for under $500 with Play Airlines, which is a budget airline.

Just remember these low fares are subject to availability. You'll need to be flexible with your trip dates and book soon in order to take advantage of the discounts.