Berlin's World-Famous Techno Scene Could Soon Hold Unesco World Heritage Status

Berlin is famous for many things: Currywurst, a certain wall, and techno. Berlin's famous techno clubs, such as Berghain and Tresor, could soon be a part of history.

Rave the Planet, a group of Berlin-based DJs and artists, is hoping to win Unesco World Heritage status for the city's techno scene, according to Time Out. The hope is that it will be granted on the grounds that it counts as "intangible cultural heritage," which is a label often given to things like food, events, and dance styles. Unesco has, in the past, recognized Jamaican reggae, Argentinian tango, and Finnish sauna culture as intangible cultural heritage, so why not Berlin techno?

According to Timeout, techno has a long history in Germany's capital. It arrived in Berlin from Detroit after Germany's reunification in the 1990s. Soon, early techno lovers flooded Berlin's abandoned factories, bunkers, and industrial power plants for raves, and techno beats quickly embedded themselves in the culture.

Unesco status for Berlin's techno scene isn't just about the honor of holding the title. Rave the Planet fears that Berlin's clubs are getting gentrified, as many have been snapped up by property developers and turned into something else. It also fears for their survival: Sky News estimates estimates that almost 100 Berlin clubs have closed over the last 10 years. Rave the Planet hopes that Unesco status will protect the remaining clubs and grant them government subsidies, funding, and protection.

Rave the Planet's application is currently in the early stages. It could take years before it's approved.

