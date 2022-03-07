Bermuda Eases COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Travelers

Travelers looking to head to Bermuda will now have an easier time entering the country. On March 7, the island territory announced that updated COVID protocols would include a quicker entry process for vaccinated travelers.

The revised guidelines will require all visitors to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test for all travelers two years or older. Rapid tests taken within two days of arrival and PCR tests taken within four days of arrival will also work. All travelers 12 and up will be required to show proof of full vaccination, though booster shots are not required.

People entering the country will still need to complete a travel authorization form within 24 to 48 hours before entering the country, but the fee to complete the form has been reduced from $70 to $45.

“News of Bermuda’s relaxed travel guidelines has been met with great enthusiasm from travelers who can’t wait to return to our island,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO, Charles H. Jeffers II, in a statement shared with Thrillist. “Our hotels and businesses are open with the Bermudian hospitality for which we are known. As spring and summer approach, there’s never been a better time to visit.”

The country requires no additional testing once you show a negative test and proof of vaccination. If your return destination requires a negative COVID-19 test for entry, Bermuda will automatically schedule a test for those travelers.

Many airlines are resuming direct flights to Bermuda beginning in March. On March 27, JetBlue will start daily service from Boston to Bermuda, and American Airlines will offer daily service from Bermuda to Philadelphia beginning on April 5. In May, United Airlines will provide daily service from Newark, and Air Canada will resume flights to the country.