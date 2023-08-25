This New Business-Class-Only Bermuda Airline Has Flights Starting at $199

Pack your fancy bags and fill up your champagne flutes—you're about to go to Bermuda, and the trip will be a luxurious one.

BermudAir, the new business-class-only airline, just launched its year-round service, and tickets are already on sale. Starting from August 31, travelers will be able to hop on a fancy plane and head over to Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport from both Boston Logan International Airport and Westchester County Airport, which is located very close to the Big Apple. Beginning on September 22, another route will launch, this time connecting Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with the same Bermuda-based airport.

The experience aboard BermudAir is set to be a memorable one from the get-go. Passengers won't even have to choose between aisle and window seat, because thanks to the configuration of the plane—dubbed Aisle Class—each seat is a standalone one and allows travelers to get the aisle on one side and the window on the other. Plus, forget about crowded planes—starting from November, BermudAir planes will only feature 30 seats each to ensure comfort and privacy.

In just about two hours, you'll be able to get to Bermuda without getting bored. All flights include free Wi-Fi and entertainment, and even at least one complimentary checked bag as well as light meals and beverage selections from local partners in Bermuda.

The best part? It's pretty affordable, too. Flights start at $199 for introductory fares, which are inclusive of taxes.

"We are excited to launch BermudAir as Bermuda's first carrier, maintaining our commitment to start filling seasonal service gaps and establish frequency of service to and from the island this fall," BermudAir founder and CEO Adam Scott said in a statement. "Our mission to elevate the travel experience for everyone and provide well-timed, traveler-centric, stress-free flights on these new routes is just the beginning. Establishing this year-round service is a first step in our journey to redefine the travel experience and we look forward to rolling out our phased introduction of BermudAir's Aisle Class."