This 'Bad Lip Reading' of Sanders and Clinton Makes Politics Actually Funny

If you're feeling burned out -- or, in some cases, "berned" out -- from the inescapable presidential primary insanity, well, you're not alone. It's a circus, and it's not even close to being over. But now, you can at least get a good laugh from it thanks to a hilarious new Bad Lip Reading video featuring Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.
Just like BLR's takes on previous Democratic and Republican debates, the new video (above) will make your face hurt from laughing within the first 30 seconds. Get ready to see Sanders talk about coffee that's "3% boiled shrimp and 70 parts Bacardi" and his glass child named "Little Bong Bong." Clinton fires back by alleging Sanders is a "balding dude," saying, "He's balding, he's always balding, and he pinched my little feet because I saw him in his Porsche." But that's nothing compared to the "Time to Act!" segment, in which Sanders is instructed to act out random phrases and situations. Prepare yourself to wipe away tears.
With all the fresh negativity in the air after the New York primary, the video could very well be the antidote we need to get through the next round of primaries on Tuesday. Enjoy.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist