Bernie Sanders Being Told to 'Throw Your Hands Up' Is the Debate's Best Meme

The Democrats started the party's second round of presidential primary debates on July 30. It was the first of two nights on CNN and was highlighted by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren teaming up against the moderates on the stage. If you simultaneously watched the debate on Twitter, it may have also been highlighted by a GIF of Sanders throwing his hands in the air.
During the debate, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said Sanders' policies were too extreme to win the White House. The barb caused Sanders to throw his hands up in the air in exasperation as the Governor spoke. The Governor paused and said, "No, throw your hands up." In response, Sanders said "alright" and did it again. And thus, a meme was born.
Six Badass Moments from 'Breaking Bad'
If it were in-season, Saturday Night Live would already have Larry David on the phone. It was a tense, but great moment between the two candidates as Sanders refused to back down from his platform.
The memes flowed steadily afterward. Here are some of the best uses of the night's best meme.
To give a sense of what was going on and the actual substance of their disagreement, here's the context surrounding that moment.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.