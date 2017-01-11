News

Bernie Sanders Printed Out a Trump Tweet and Now It's a Meme

Bernie Sanders Tweet
Screengrab C-SPAN2

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor Wednesday and urged President-elect Donald Trump not to support cuts to Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid. To make his point, the senator brought a little visual to aid his point. The visual was a giant Donald Trump tweet, in which the President-elect says he supported saving the services and accused Mike Huckabee of stealing his idea.

"I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. Huckabee copied me," the tweet read.

The internet didn't care so much about the content of the tweet. Instead, people loved the visual and the scene. Citizens of the digital world cracked their knuckles and opened Photoshop as fast as their laptops would allow. 

The results created visuals for some potential bizarre imaginary Sanders speeches. 

The best part of the newborn meme? It might be that Sanders's Deputy Communications Director Mike Casca tweeted out that he printed the Trump tweet and carried it down to Sanders. On the way, he passed Senator Ted Cruz, who "chuckled" on seeing what was headed down to the floor.

