Bernie Sanders Printed Out a Trump Tweet and Now It's a Meme

"I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. Huckabee copied me," the tweet read.

The internet didn't care so much about the content of the tweet. Instead, people loved the visual and the scene. Citizens of the digital world cracked their knuckles and opened Photoshop as fast as their laptops would allow.

The results created visuals for some potential bizarre imaginary Sanders speeches.