Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales This Year

They are as reliable as fireworks and firework-related emergency room visits on the Fourth of July. Independence Day sales at major retailers all across the country are a mid-summer staple for the mattress-starved masses.
It's a solid time to hook yourself up with summer necessities you haven't yet found time to pick up: patio furniture, grills, summer clothing, and, of course, mattresses because mattresses are on sale over every holiday. You'll find these and more listed with steep discounts over the loooong Fourth of July weekend we're getting this year with the holiday landing on a Thursday.
To help sort through the immense amount of noise, you'll find some of the best sales -- from places like Macy's, Home Depot, Pier 1, and more -- highlighted below, because you don't want to spend the day off searching for deals when you could be lying on a blanket in a park thinking about the shape of clouds passing overhead.
Clothing Sales for the Fourth of July
Artifact Uprising: Get complimentary design services with the purchase of a wedding layflat album or guestbook through July 14. - [Get it]
Ban.do: Get 20% off a $50 purchase, 25% off $75, and 30% off $100 through July 7. - [Get it]
Dazey LA: Through July 7, take 20% off sitewide with the code "4THYEAH." - [Get it]
Endless Summer: Take up to 70% off sale items through July 7. - [Get it]
Filson: The company's summer sale lasts through July 25 with loads of offers, including 36% off a $125 tote bag, 52% off a guide shirt, 39% off a backpack, and 38% off a women's rain jacket. - [Get it]
Florsheim: Take 50% off select styles using the code "CANSU9." - [Get it]
Lensabl: Use the code "SEECLEAR" to get 20% off all clear lenses through July 7. - [Get it]
Lulu & Georgia: Use the code "JULY4" to take 20% off purchases sitewide. Not much wiggle room on this one. The sale ends on July 4. - [Get it]
Macy's: The chain has more deals than you can shake a stick at. That includes 25% off men's INC style, 40-50% off swimwear, 20% off handbags, 30% off dress shirts and ties, and a buy one bra get the second half off deal, among other offers. - [Get it]
Mavi: The Fourth sale lasts through July 8 with up to 50% off select styles. - [Get it]
Mira Zadeh: You're getting 20% off sitewide through July 5 with the code "MZJULY20." - [Get it]
Pondicherie: The company that prioritizes sustainable practices is offering 15% off orders with the code "JULY4." - [Get it]
Pretty Plum Sugar: The company is running a flash sale with 75% off select items. Or you can get 10% off sitewide with the code "PRETTYJULY4." - [Get it]
Richer Poorer: Take 30% off men's and women's clothing through July 7. - [Get it]
We Are Knitters: Take 30% off select yarns through July 7. - [Get it]
WET Swimwear: You're getting 40% off your entire order from July 4-7. - [Get it]
Home and Appliance Sales for the Fourth of July
The Bouqs Company: Get some flowers for the home. Take 20% off orders across the site with the code "FIREWORK20." - [Get it]
Coddle: The shop is offering 10% off everything in the store, 15% off orders of $900 or more, 20% off orders of $1,400 or more, and 25% off orders of $1,800 or more with the code "FREEDOM." - [Get it]
EQ3: Through July 7 you can get 10% off everything in the store. Plus, if you're spending big, you can save even more. Take 15% off a purchase of $2,500 or 20% off a purchase of $4,000. - [Get it]
GoSun: Order online with the code "independence19," and you're getting 20% off solar cookers for your holiday grilling pleasure. - [Get it]
Home Depot: The home store has a boatload of items on sale. Grab up to 40% off on select furniture, 30% off small kitchen appliances, 30% off bedding and bath, 20% off tableware and bar, and 20% of home accents. - [Get it]
Lamps Plus: The store is offering up to 50% off lighting and accessories online and in-store. - [Get it]
Macy's: It's not just clothing Macy's has on sale for the Fourth. Get 20-65% off furniture and 50% off select dinnerware and flatware collections. - [Get it]
Made In: Buy any stainless steel kit from Made In and you'll get a free Universal Lid for that fits all pots and pans. - [Get it]
Modsy: Take 20% off all of Modsy's design packages with the code "HOORAY." Hooray! - [Get it]
Of a Kind: Through July 8, you can get up to 70% off items across the site. - [Get it]
Pier 1: The shop's annual sale can land you a bonus 25% off your entire purchase through July 7. - [Get it]
Rove Concepts: Get 20% off sitewide and 20% back in a voucher with the code "JULY20." - [Get it]
Mattress Sales for the Fourth of July
Amerisleep: Order online and get $200 off any mattress and 25% off all accessories. - [Get it]
Avocado Green Mattress: The brand has a few sales going for the Fourth. Take $175 off its Green & Vegan Organic Mattress with the code "ORGANIC175." Take $150 off a bed frame with the purchase of a mattress using the code "BED150." Or you can get $50 off an organic mattress pad protector with the code "NONTOXIC50." The deals last through July 8. - [Get it]
Bear Mattress: Use the code "JULY20" to get 20% off your entire purchase from Bear. Every mattress order also comes with two free Cloud Pillows, which has a nice ring to it. - [Get it]
Eco Terra: The company is offering $150 off all natural latex mattresses. - [Get it]
Nest Bedding: Through July 7, take $250 off select mattresses with the code "HAPPY4TH." - [Get it]
PlushBeds: Grab a whopping $1,200 off any organic latex mattresses. Plus, you'll get two free organic latex pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for your trouble. - [Get it]
Sealy: Grab $200 off a Premium Hybrid or Conform mattress, among other offers. - [Get it]
Stearns & Foster: They're offering a free box spring with the purchase of a mattress. - [Get it]
Tempur-Pedic: Take $500 off a Breeze mattress in any size. - [Get it]
