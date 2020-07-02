Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales This Year

There might not be "official" fireworks in your city, but it's still clear that the Fourth of July is approaching. Your neighbors are setting off bottle rockets, the evening air smells like charcoal, and you just finished sweating through your third shirt of the day.

Like every holiday where people might get a day off work, companies are seizing the opportunities to sell off their wares at reduced prices. It doesn't matter what you're looking for, you're probably going to find solid discounts on it. There are sales on clothes, mattresses, camping gear, and just about anything else you may want to make the summer a little more enjoyable. (That's especially true if you're social distancing and realizing that you just don't have the tools to camp or do other activities that make more sense during a very different summer than years past.)

Here are the best sales you'll find over the Fourth of July weekend.