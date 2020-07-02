Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales This Year
Fireworks might be canceled, but sales are not.
There might not be "official" fireworks in your city, but it's still clear that the Fourth of July is approaching. Your neighbors are setting off bottle rockets, the evening air smells like charcoal, and you just finished sweating through your third shirt of the day.
Like every holiday where people might get a day off work, companies are seizing the opportunities to sell off their wares at reduced prices. It doesn't matter what you're looking for, you're probably going to find solid discounts on it. There are sales on clothes, mattresses, camping gear, and just about anything else you may want to make the summer a little more enjoyable. (That's especially true if you're social distancing and realizing that you just don't have the tools to camp or do other activities that make more sense during a very different summer than years past.)
Here are the best sales you'll find over the Fourth of July weekend.
Outdoor Gear and Apparel for the 4th of July
- Arc’yeryx: Get up to 40% off select Arc’Teryx outdoor essentials (including lots of great jackets) at Backcountry. [Get it at Backcountry]
- Dick's Sporting Goods: There are a lot of deals available on July 4, including buy-6-get-2 free on fishing lures, 25% off any Hydro Flask, 30% off select bikes, and 50% off select camping gear. - [Get it at Dick's]
- L.L. Bean: Get up to 50% off a huge selection of outerwear and summer staples from the beloved outdoor retailer to get out on the trail or road. [Get it at L.L. Bean]
- The North Face: The outdoor brand is slashing prices on tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, lightweight outerwear, and more. [Get it at Backcountry]
- Osprey: Take advantage of huge discounts on the backpacking brand’s excellent hiking packs and more. [Get it at Osprey]
- REI: Snag up to 50% off tons and tons of gear during REI’s epic July 4 sale, which is stocked with tents, hiking essentials, apparel, water bottles, portable furniture, and more. [Get it at REI]
- Biolite: Get 20% off hiking and camping essentials, including cooking stoves, solar power chargers, headlamps, and more. [Get it at Biolite Energy]
Mattress Sales for the 4th of July
- Allswell: Through July 6, you'll get 15% off the Luxe Hybrid and The Supreme Mattresses. - [Use code "SLEEP15" at Allswell]
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off all mattresses with the code "AS30" or get up to $1,500 off an adjustable bed set. - [Get it at Amerisleep]
- Bear Mattresses: Get 20% off sitewide and two free "Cloud" pillows included with the purchase of any mattress or bundle. [Get it at Bear Mattress]
- Birch Mattresses: Get $200 off all Birch mattresses. [Get it at Birch Living]
- Brooklyn Bedding: You're going to snag 25% off everything on the site through July 7. - [Get it at Brooklyn Bedding]
- Crane & Canopy: Take up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and décor through July 6. - [Get it at Crane & Canopy]
- Gravity Blankets: Get 15% off sitewide, and 20% off when you spend $400 or more. [Use code JULY4 at Gravity Blankets]
- My Sheets Rock: All sheets are 15% off through July 5. - [Use code "FIREWORK" at My Sheets Rock]
- Nectar Sleep: Get $399 in free accessories (bedding, pillows, etc) with every mattress purchase. [Get it at Nectar Sleep]
- PlushBeds: Take $1,200 off an Organic Latex Mattress until July 6. - [Get it at PlushBeds]
- RVMattress.com: If you're among the many, many people who is suddenly the owner of an RV, you can grab a nice mattress for your ride here. Get 25% off everything on the site through July 7. - [Get it at Brooklyn Bedding]
- Stearns & Foster: Trim $600 off Lux Estate Hybrid & Reserve mattresses, among other smaller discount on other models. - [Get it at Stearns & Foster]
- Tempur-Pedic: Save $500 on any Breeze Tempur-Pedic mattress. [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Zoma: The code "WIN150" will trim $150 off a mattress. Or you can take 30% off an adjustable bed. - [Get it at Zoma]
Furniture, Kitchen Essentials, and Electronics Sales for the 4th of July
- B&H Photo Video: Get up to 50% off computers, smartphones, cameras, and home entertainment equipment. [Get it at B&H Photo Video]
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock up on discounted outdoor furniture, grilling essentials, plus beach and pool gear. [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Bodum: Take advantage of big discounts on French press coffee brewers, tea kettles, milk frothers, mugs, and more. [Get it at Bodum]
- Burrow: Save 10% off purchases up to $1,799 and up to $500 off purchases of $4,000 or more on everything from the luxe, easily delivered furniture brand. [Get it at Burrow]
- Design Within Reach: All Anglepoise lighting is 20% off through July 10. - [Get it at Design Within Reach]
- Floyd Home: Save up to $125 on the made-in-America furniture brand's core offerings including its sofa, tables, bed, shelf, and lighting. [Get it at Floyd Home]
- GameStop: Through the Fourth, you can take advantage of a buy-two-get-one free on pre-owned PS4 and Xbox One Games. You can also get $25 extra credit when you trade in a PlayStation4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. - [Get it at GameStop]
- Geniani: Take $10 off a top-fill Cool Must Humidifier or Essential Oil Diffuser from July 3-5. - [Get it at Amazon]
- Lumens: Get up to 50% off modern lighting, fans, furniture, and more. [Get it at Lumens]
- Modsy: Take 30% off furniture ad decor, and 15% off design packages, excluding the Luxe Package. - [Use code "STARS" at Modsy]
- MoMA Design Store: Throughout the weekend, take an extra 20% off already discounted items. - [Use code "SUNNY20" at MoMA Design Store]
- Nutribullet: Take 20% off sitewide and jumpstart your new morning smoothie routine. [Use code FREEDOM20 at Nutribullet]
- Plants.com: Green up your space with two lovely floor plants for just $200. [Get it at Plants.com]
- SodaStream: You'll grab 10% off any order of at least $50. - [Use code "USA" at SodaStream]
- Solo Stove: Treat yourself to a snazzy new fire pit like this compact Solo Stove Ranger, which is $65 off (and perfect for smaller outdoor spaces). [Get it at Solo Stove]
- Sur la Table: The premium kitchen goods retailer is at it again with big discounts on everything from cookware and bakeware to dining and drinking essentials. [Get it at Sur la Table]
- Walmart: Get 40% off patio goods and backyard essentials. [Get it at Walmart]
- Wayfair: Save up to 65% on grills, backyard furniture, hammocks, and more to make your outdoor space an oasis. [Get it at Wayfair]
Clothes, Shoes, Accessories, and Other Sales for the 4th of July
- Adidas: Get up to 30% off a huge selection of on-sale items including activewear, footwear, sandals, bags, and more. [Get it at Adidas]
- Levi’s: The iconic denim brand is offering and extra 50% off everything that’s already on sale. [Use code "HOTSTUFF" at Levi’s]
- Filson: Grab at least 50% off an extensive selection of gear and apparel from the legacy outdoor brand, including some really, really nice duffels and travel bags. [Get it at Filson]
- New Balance: Get an extra 30% off a huge selection of New Balance footwear, apparel, accessories and more during its semi-annual sale. [Get it at New Balance]
- Old Navy: There's up to 60% off everything. - [Get it at Old Navy]
- Reebok: Get 50% off select footwear, activewear, accessories and more. [Use code "GETEXTRA" at Reebok]
- Uniqlo: Get up to 60% off select items (including lots of activewear). [Get it at Uniqlo]
Media Sales for the 4th of July
- Book Hug Press: Take 25% off every book, excluding pre-orders, on the site through July 15. - [Use code "SUMMERSAVE25" at Book Hug]
- Boston Globe: Get six months of digital access for $1. - [Get it at Boston Globe]
- Penned in the Margins: Its books will be on sale all month, with many of the in-stock books 50% off. - [Get it at Penned in the Margins]
