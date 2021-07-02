Your Guide to the Best Fourth of July Sales Taking Place This Weekend

It's not just the smell of charcoal in the evenings or every company rebranding their products with a soaring eagle that lets you know the Fourth of July is approaching. It's those wonderful variations on "red, white, and boxsprings" kind of sales that are littering the strip malls on the edge of town.

Like any holiday where you get a day off work, there are sales around Independence Day. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find a discount on it over the weekend. That's great, but it's also overwhelming. So, we've pulled together some of the best sales you're going to find over the Fourth of July weekend so you don't have to waste time digging through dozens of sites.

Here are the best sales you're going to find over the Fourth of July weekend.