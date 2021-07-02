Your Guide to the Best Fourth of July Sales Taking Place This Weekend
Independence Day will see a whole lot of stuff on sale. Here's your guide to the best sales out there.
It's not just the smell of charcoal in the evenings or every company rebranding their products with a soaring eagle that lets you know the Fourth of July is approaching. It's those wonderful variations on "red, white, and boxsprings" kind of sales that are littering the strip malls on the edge of town.
Like any holiday where you get a day off work, there are sales around Independence Day. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find a discount on it over the weekend. That's great, but it's also overwhelming. So, we've pulled together some of the best sales you're going to find over the Fourth of July weekend so you don't have to waste time digging through dozens of sites.
Here are the best sales you're going to find over the Fourth of July weekend.
Fourth of July Mattress Sales
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off mattresses and get up to $239 in free accessories. [Use the code “AS30”]
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off purchases across the site through July 13. Plus, you'll get a free gift set with your purchase. That gift comes with a pair of free Cloud Pillows and a sheet set. [Use the code "CHILL"]
- Beautyrest: Take up to $300 off the Beautyrest Black or get a $100 Hotels.com gift card with the purchase of Beautyrest Harmony. [Get it at Beautyrest]
- Essentia: The organic mattress company is offering $200 off hybrid models, 20% off its Lifestyle mattresses, 22% off Performance mattresses, and 25% off Wholebody Recovery mattresses. [Get it at Essentia]
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products on the site. [Get it at Nest Bedding]
- Serta: Take up to $1,000 off the Serta iComfort Hybrid Mattress and Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. [Get it at Serta]
- Simmons: Through July 5, you can 10% off across the sleep site. [Get it at Simmons]
- Tumpur-Pedic: Save $500 on all Tumpur-Breeze mattresses. You can also grab a pair of Tempur-Adapt Cloud and Cooling Pillows for $149. They’re usually $99 each. [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Tuft & Needle: Take 20% off across the site through July 12. [Get it at Tuft & Needle]
Fourth of July Furniture & Home Decor Sales
- Albany Park: Take 12% off sofas and sectionals through July 11. [Use the code "JULY12"]
- Apt2B: Take 15% off across the site with bigger discounts when you spend more than $3,000. [Get it at Apt2B]
- Cleancult: The zero-waste, sustainable cleaning products brand is offering 30% off purchases across the site through July 11. [Use the code "JULY30"]
- Cloud Paper: The sustainable paper towel and toilet paper company is offering 15% off purchases through July 31. [Use the code "JULY4TH"]
- Edloe Finch: You can take 12% off any order if it's over $900. [Use the code "JULY12"]
- Kathy Kuo Home: You're getting 25% off most of its assortment of home goods through July 6. [Use the code "JULY2021"]
- Modsy: Take up to 30% off furniture and home decor through Monday. You can also take 35% off premium and luxe design packages with the code "FIREWORKS" through July 4. [Get it at Modsy]
- Pom Pom at Home: Take 20% off across the site through July 7. [Get it at Pom Pom at Home]
- Raymour & Flanigan: Take 10% off orders under $2,500 and 15% off orders over that mark through July 8. [Get it at Raymour & Flanigan]
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off original art over $1,500 with the code "AMERICA15" or take 10% off other original art with the code "AMERICA10." [Get it at Saatchi Art]
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art and tapestries, 30% off home decor, and 20% off everything else. [Get it at Society6]
Fourth of July Kitchen Sales
- BBQGuys: There's a whole lot on sale this weekend for grill enthusiasts. Get 30% off the Signature x Spicology Variety Packs, save up to $250 on Weber Genesis Grills, and take an extra 10% off BBQGuys signature items with the code "BBQGUYS10." [Get it at BBQGuys]
- Yummly: The smart thermometer for the kitchen will be offered at its lowest price ever, $89. [Get it from Yummly, Best Buy, Lowe's or Amazon]
Fourth of July Clothing Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: First responders, veterans, and active-duty military personnel can get 10% off their entire purchase online or in-store. [Get it at Academy]
- Pact: The company that only offers organic cotton clothing is offering increased discounts depending on how much you spend. Take 10% off a $50 purchase, 15% off a $100 purchase, or 20% off purchases over $150. [Get it at Pact]
- prAna: The sustainable clothing company is offering 25% off select styles and free shipping through July 5. [Get it at prAna]
- Tobi: Take 50% off sitewide, and up to 80% off clothing in the site's flash sale. [Get it at Tobi]
Fourth of July Outdoor Gear and Apparel Sales
- Icemule: The portable dry bag coolers made for adventures are going to be 20% off through July 5. [Get it at Icemule]
Fourth of July Hobby & Lifestyle Sales
- Dad Grass: The CBD joint company based in LA is offering 20% off all of its products through July 5. [Use the code "THRILLISTFOURTH"]
- Horizon Fitness: Take 5% off exercise equipment across the site. [Use the code "FOURTH"]
- Ordinary Habit: Take 15% off Ordinary Habit's fancy puzzles and games through July 5. [Use the code "SUNSHINE"]