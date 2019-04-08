Thrillist
'According to My Calculations' Is a Dank New Meme That Tells It Like It Is

It's important to keep up with the new memes. You're not going to be shamed for being ignorant if you don't know that they did surgery on a grape, but you will be depriving yourself of some of the great joys of life -- like dunking on someone's terrible, terrible queso. So when we tell you there's a new meme you should check out, you should check it out, for your own sake. And that's what we're telling you right now. 

So, behold: the new meme that goes by the name 'According to My Calculations.' It's an ideal vessel for pretty much all half-baked hot takes, petty grievances, or, well, any thought that enters your mind at all. The meme was around in a previous incarnation a few weeks ago, but it's just reached its final form with the addition of this whole elaborate calculator graphic, as you can see below. 

Here are some of the many ways it can be used:

You can be petty

Or you can advocate for causes you care about

Or you can be ever pettier

Or lament your financial situation

Or be unbearably earnest

Or keep it (maybe a little too) real

Or defend your favorite celebrities 

Or keep it even realer still

Or be honest with yourself

Or talk trash

Or make history jokes

Or just be honest

But please don't let this distract you from the fact that they did surgery on a grape


