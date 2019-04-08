'According to My Calculations' Is a Dank New Meme That Tells It Like It Is

It's important to keep up with the new memes. You're not going to be shamed for being ignorant if you don't know that they did surgery on a grape, but you will be depriving yourself of some of the great joys of life -- like dunking on someone's terrible, terrible queso. So when we tell you there's a new meme you should check out, you should check it out, for your own sake. And that's what we're telling you right now.
So, behold: the new meme that goes by the name 'According to My Calculations.' It's an ideal vessel for pretty much all half-baked hot takes, petty grievances, or, well, any thought that enters your mind at all. The meme was around in a previous incarnation a few weeks ago, but it's just reached its final form with the addition of this whole elaborate calculator graphic, as you can see below.
Here are some of the many ways it can be used:
2019 NBA All-Stars & Migos on Their Favorite Foods & Vacation Spots
You can be petty
Or you can advocate for causes you care about
Or you can be ever pettier
Or lament your financial situation
Or be unbearably earnest
Or keep it (maybe a little too) real
Or defend your favorite celebrities
Or keep it even realer still
Or be honest with yourself
Or talk trash
Or make history jokes
Or just be honest
But please don't let this distract you from the fact that they did surgery on a grape.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.