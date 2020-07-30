Airbnb Just Revealed the Most Wishlisted Yurts Across the U.S. & Beyond

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted just about every facet of our lives, but one of the biggest impacts has been on how we travel. However, Airbnb hasn't entirely given up in the face this global health crisis. The rental marketplace is shifting its experiences to a virtual structure, promoting safe, nearby destinations, and now, featuring retreat-style yurts you're able to visit without necessarily leaving the country. (Though there are a few international spots highlighted, so we can dream.)

The experience isn't your run-of-the-mill summer getaway either. Think camping, but for the Four Seasons veteran. With destinations spanning coast to coast, you don't even have to hop on a plane to make it there. However, it's important to point out that some of the listings are located in states that are currently considered hotspots with rising coronavirus cases, so it's not advisable to visit them any time soon. That shouldn't stop you from dreaming about your next big trip (when things are safe again), though.

"For those who have always dreamed of sleeping under the stars surrounded by nature, that magic can be captured by rediscovering the places around us with fresh eyes," Airbnb wrote in a statement on Monday. "And there’s no better way to relish in mother nature’s glory than by embracing the glamping, off-grid respite of yurts on Airbnb. To inspire your next wilderness retreat, we are sharing some of the most wish listed yurts around the world."