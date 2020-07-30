Airbnb Just Revealed the Most Wishlisted Yurts Across the U.S. & Beyond
From Joshua Tree to Georgia, these are the most desired yurt experiences on Airbnb.
The coronavirus pandemic has shifted just about every facet of our lives, but one of the biggest impacts has been on how we travel. However, Airbnb hasn't entirely given up in the face this global health crisis. The rental marketplace is shifting its experiences to a virtual structure, promoting safe, nearby destinations, and now, featuring retreat-style yurts you're able to visit without necessarily leaving the country. (Though there are a few international spots highlighted, so we can dream.)
The experience isn't your run-of-the-mill summer getaway either. Think camping, but for the Four Seasons veteran. With destinations spanning coast to coast, you don't even have to hop on a plane to make it there. However, it's important to point out that some of the listings are located in states that are currently considered hotspots with rising coronavirus cases, so it's not advisable to visit them any time soon. That shouldn't stop you from dreaming about your next big trip (when things are safe again), though.
"For those who have always dreamed of sleeping under the stars surrounded by nature, that magic can be captured by rediscovering the places around us with fresh eyes," Airbnb wrote in a statement on Monday. "And there’s no better way to relish in mother nature’s glory than by embracing the glamping, off-grid respite of yurts on Airbnb. To inspire your next wilderness retreat, we are sharing some of the most wish listed yurts around the world."
Here are the top 10 most wishlisted yurts on Airbnb:
- Cherry Blossom Yurt -- on Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, Georgia
- Purty Yurty -- Joshua Tree, California
- Paisley Paradise Yurt -- Roy, Washington
- A Quiet Yurt -- Bellecombe-en-Bauges, France
- Urban Yurt -- Boise, Idaho
- Skyfarm -- Los Angeles, California
- Relaxing Holiday in Yurt -- Chlum, Czech Republic
- Yurt in Upstate NY -- Accord, New York
- Mongolian Nights -- Colmenar, Spain
- Yurt Mountain Retreat -- Stanardsville, Virginia
The rentals boast their own unique COVID-19 precautions, but as a whole, Airbnb is working extra hard to ensure guest safety, as well. Not only is the company encouraging guests to do their part -- wear masks, social distance, wash hands regularly, etc. -- but also upping its own safety procedures.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to keep health and safety in mind," Airbnb said on its website. "We’ve created the following guidelines for hosts and guests of Airbnb listings, based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control. You should also continue to monitor government travel advisories and follow all national and local guidelines."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.