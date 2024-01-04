The Best Airbnbs for Catching the Northern Lights

Although sometimes, if you're really lucky, you can see the northern lights from a few of the northern states in the US (we talked about it quite a bit last year!), there is no better place than the Arctic region to witness this grandiose natural phenomenon.

We get it—planning around it can be quite difficult if you don't know your way around the Nordic countries, but this is why we're here. Luckily for you, Airbnb saw this aurora-chasing trend coming, and rounded up the best listings in Alaska, Iceland, and Scandinavia to effectively catch and watch the northern lights.

There's something for everyone. Among the selected listings, which are all among the most wishlisted Airbnbs within the platform's Arctic category (some of them even went viral on TikTok!), prospective aurora chasers can find anything from cozy cabins to super modern glass hexagons and even gorgeous villas in the middle of the forest.

Below are the best Airbnbs to see the northern lights in the world, according to Airbnb itself. Click through on each property for additional photos and details, or to book your stay.