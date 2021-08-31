Here Are the Best Airline and Hotel Loyalty Programs of 2021

When airlines and hotels offer loyalty programs, they can seem so enticing. Who among us doesn’t love racking up points? Or scoring a good deal? That's especially true when it comes to traveling, which can get expensive once you factor in flight prices and lodging. But it can be difficult to maximize all the benefits of certain loyalty programs, and others come with caveats.

That's why U.S. News & World Report just dropped the best airline and hotel loyalty programs right now. According to the publication, the annual ranking is determined by the “hotel and airline loyalty programs with the most rewarding perks for everyday travelers.” U.S. News also factored in how accommodating and flexible airlines and hotels were due to COVID-19 conflicts.

Wyndham Rewards took the No. 1 spot this year for Best Hotel Rewards Programs, according to U.S. News. After several years of taking the No. 2 slot, Wyndham was able to creep to the top because of its “large network of hotels in popular vacation destinations and high award availability.” Another great perk of the program is that members can book free rooms with as few as 7,500 points.

For the Best Airline Rewards Program ranking, Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan scored the No. 1 spot. The airline was able to stay on top of the ranking this year because of its “numerous member benefits and its large network of flight routes to popular destinations.” The program also tracks points based on mileage, which makes earning miles for free flights simple.

Christine Smith, the senior travel editor at U.S. News, said that "this year's list factored in adjustments programs made to account for members taking fewer trips during the pandemic. Programs that make it easier for members to earn and redeem points or miles, and achieve or retain elite status were rewarded."

Here is the entire list of the top hotel and airline reward programs. Below are the top five in each category.

Hotel Rewards Programs

1. Wyndham Rewards

2. World of Hyatt

3. Marriott Bonvoy

4. Choice Privileges

5. IHG Rewards

Airline Rewards Programs

1. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

2. Delta SkyMiles

3. American Airlines AAdvantage

4. JetBlue TrueBlue

5. Southwest Rapid Rewards

The rankings were also determined by account membership benefits such as free amenities, program-affiliated credit cards, and room or cabin upgrades. According to Smith, now is the best time to join a rewards program because of the numerous creative ways to earn points and miles. So jump on in there and snag you some deals, just as long as you properly follow COVID-19 traveling restrictions.