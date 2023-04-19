Delta Named the Best U.S. Airline in a New Report

When it's time to book your flights, it is only natural to try and score the best deal possible in terms of money, but lower prices don't necessarily go hand in hand with the best overall travel experience.

Personal finance website WalletHub has luckily come to the rescue, and thanks to its newest study, it is able to advise you on the best airlines to choose from when planning your next trip. Analyzing different and equally important factors besides prices, the website came up with a new ranking of the best airlines in the US. Specifically, WalletHub took into consideration 14 metrics across the largest nine US airlines and two regional carriers, including cancellation and delay rates, in-flight comfort, baggage mishaps, costs (in relation to in-flight amenities), safety, and animal incidents, among others.

Some of these factors might be relevant only to some groups of travelers, but they are still worthy of consideration. For example, not everybody is traveling with their four-legged friends, but those who are are likely interested in knowing more about how their pets' safety rate varies depending on the airline. As the Department of Transportation's latest Air Travel Consumer Report shows, seven animals died during air transportation in 2022, and two major US carriers reported at least one pet fatality.

In addition to creating a ranking of "best overall," WalletHub awarded airlines based on other important criteria, too. The title of most affordable airline of the year went to Spirit Airlines, while Delta was crowned the most reliable one thanks to its lower rate of cancellations, delays, luggage mishaps, and delayed boardings. JetBlue brought home the award for being the most comfortable airline for having the best in-flight experience and amenities, and Envoy Air was named the safest airline in the US. Additionally, Delta, SkyWest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines all tied for being the best airlines for pets, as they reported no incidents.

When it comes to the best overall airline, Delta takes the cake with an overall score of 66.79/100. On the flip side, Southwest—which has been plagued by headline-grabbing tech issues and flight delays as recently as this week—came in last place overall. Take a look a the best overall airline ranking below:

1. Delta Air Lines (66.79)

2. Spirit Airlines (66.57)

3. Skywest Airlines (63.71)

4. United Airlines (62.83)

5. Alaska Airlines (59.03)

6. Hawaiian Airlines (57.14)

7. JetBlue Airlines (55.46)

8. Envoy Air (52.25)

9. American Airlines (47.06)

10. Frontier Airlines (45.13)

11. Southwest Airlines (23.39)

For more information and to read the complete report, you can visit this website.