Here Are the World's Top 20 Airlines of 2022

The annual Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2022 have commenced. The resulting ranking names the 20 best airlines in the world. And while flying has been generally chaotic in 2022, some companies went above and beyond to ensure that even when delays and cancellations occurred, passengers would still feel like they were taking a trip somewhere enjoyable.

For the second year in a row, Qatar Airlines has reached the top of a World's Best Airlines ranking, closely followed by Singapore Airlines in second place and Emirates airlines in third place. And while America does come in first in some instances, in a blow to the US pride, no American-owned airlines made the top 20.

Here are Skytrax's top 20 airlines:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. ANA (All Nippon Airways)

5. Qantas Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

8. Air France

9. Korean Air

10. Swiss International Air Lines

11. British Airways

12. Etihad Airways

13. China Southern Airlines

14. Hainan Airlines

15. Lufthansa

16. Cathay Pacific

17. KLM

18. EVA Air

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Vistara

Other notable wins include Scoot being named the best long-haul low-cost airline and Turkish Airlines being named the best airline in Europe. Now, you know which airline will give you the best service this year, depending on your travel needs and budget.