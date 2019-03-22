These Are the Best and Worst Airlines in the U.S.

There are many ways to select the airline that will deliver you to that absurd Hagrid roller coaster or wherever else you might be headed. Maybe you want the cheapest flight possible, stripped of frills. Or maybe you're willing to shell out a little extra so you don't have to worry about luggage fees and the potential for delays.
However you do it, it's helpful to know in advance what to expect. The Points Guy has put together its annual list ranking the nation's 10 largest airlines from best to worst. The criteria for the ranking includes timeliness, comfort, cancellations, pricing, customer satisfaction, and lost baggage.
"This report directly reflects the changes in the industry and consumer preferences with shake-ups in our top rankings," The Points Guy CEO and founder Brian Kelly told USA Today.
In this year's list, Alaska lost the throne it held for the past two years after Delta jumped up two spots to top honors. Factors that contributed to Delta's rise over Alaska and Southwest included that 92.7% of its planes arrived on time last year.
At the bottom of the list is low-cost carrier Frontier, which fell five spots since last year's ranking. Contributing to that is the airline's poor on-time arrival rate. Nearly one out of every four flights was delayed over the last year. Additionally, it, like many budget airlines, is short on luxuries for passengers. You pay extra to select your seat and to anything beyond a personal item at its cheapest pricing level. It's affordable, but that's not always a recipe for satisfaction. Fortunately for travelers on the airline, it potentially resolved a brewing labor battle between the airline and its flight attendants on March 20.
Here's the full 2019 list of the best and worst airlines in the US.
10. Frontier Airlines
9. Spirit Airlines
8. Allegiant Air
7. JetBlue
6. American Airlines
5. Hawaiian Airlines
4. United Airlines
3. Southwest Airlines
2. Alaska Airlines
1. Delta Air Lines
h/t USA Today
