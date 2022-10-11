The Best Deals for Amazon's Early Access Sale Available Right Now

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Amazon is easy to dislike, whether you're focused on labor issues or your love of local bookstores. Yet, the prices and convenience are hard to ignore. Especially when you see the huge discounts you'll find during its new Early Access Sale, which is basically Prime Day in October. The huge online retailer has launched what is basically a mini Prime Day in the Early Access Sale, bringing even more deals to shoppers. Prime members know the retailer’s low prices can get even lower if they hold out for events like this. The new fall "Prime Day" promises some of the same big deals you typically find in the summer. The newly-announced fall Early Access Sale takes place on October 11 and 12. That's two days more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get TVs and smartwatches, luggage and appliances at a big discount. There are thousands of discounts available. So, we've helped sift through the chaos to show you the absolute best deals around in the Early Access Sale.

Best Prime Early Access Tech Deals 43% off Apple AirPods - [$90]

18% off Apple iPad 10.2-inch - [$269]

34% off Garmin's Fenix 6 multi-sport GPS Watch - [$398]

30% off Insignia's Smart 4K UHD Fire TV - [$400]

50% off Skullcandy's over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones - [$160]

51% off Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - [$170]

30% off Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker - [$230]

14% off Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone - [$1,650]

30% off Bose's QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - [$229]

50% off a JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar that comes with a 10-inch subwoofer - [$300]

25% off a big Bang & Olufsen wireless Bluetooth speaker - [$399]

53% off SanDisk's 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD - [$420]

64% off SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - [$165]

47% off the Garmin Drive 52 GPS Navigator - [$90]

20% off DJI Mini 2 Foldable Drone Quadcopter - [$479]

20% off Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - [$160]

42% off Skullcandy's Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds - [$30]

40% off Samsung's Galaxy wireless, noise-canceling earbuds - [$120]

32% off the Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop - [$440]

26% off a Samsung 23.5-inch curved computer monitor - [$140]

20% off Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop - [$1,040]

35% off Totallee's Wireless Charger Pad - [$45]

35% off Totallee's Wireless Charger Pad for the car - [$45]

20% off Peloton's Heart Rate Arm Band - [$72]

33% off TP-Link Archer A8 Smart WiFi Router - [$54]

18% off the Ecobee Smart Thermostat - [$179]

25% off Otterbox and LifeProof phone cases, hundreds of varieties are on sale for almost any smartphone model - [$25-75]

30% off Muse's Brain Sensing Headband for meditation - [$174]

41% off Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor - [$880]

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Outdoor Gear 25% off the wide-mouth bottle from Hydro Flask, which was previously recommended by Thrillist - [$37]

30% off Hydro Flask's backpack-style soft cooler - [$140]

30% off the CamelBak HydroBack Hydration Pack backpack, capable of carrying 50 ounces - [$35]

42% off Huffy's 36V Folding Electric Scooter with a 15-mile range - [$348]

35% off Sevylor's two-person inflatable kayak - [$310]

26% off Intex's two-person inflatable kayak with oars - [$110]

30% off CamelBak's Men's Palisade hike Hydration Pack with a rain cover - [$123]

46% off Lifestraw's Go Water Filter Bottle with a two-stage integrated filter - [$20]

41% off Thermacell's Mosquito Repellent Lantern - [$18]

63% off a heavy-duty cooler on wheels from Coleman - [$43]

15% off a 100-quart heavy-duty cooler from Igloo - [$93]

22% off Garmin's Striker Cast, castable sonar with GPS that pairs with your phone - [$140]

65% off Delta Cycle's two-bike wall-mounted bike rack that holds up to 65 pounds - [$17]

61% off Delta Cycle's leaning floor stand for two bikes - [$40]

30% off a Pelican Marine two-liter dry bag with a built-in phone pouch - [$28]

37% off a CamelBak bike water bottle - [$7]

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Camping Gear 78% off the wildly popular Lifestraw Personal Water Filter - [$11]

15% off a four-pack of Eveready LED Camping Lanterns - [$30]

17% off a two-pack of Energizer LED Headlamps - [$18]

46% off a Coleman LED Lantern - [$30]

27% off an EverBrite Ultra Bright Tactical Flashlight - [$16]

63% off a Coleman Montana Tent that sleeps up to six - [$130]

44% off Garmin's GPSMAP 66s multi-satellite handheld GPS device - [$130]

38% off Coleman's popular Sundome Camping Tent - [$56]

55% off Coleman's Big Game Sleeping Bag - [$59]

48% off a cold-weather sleeping bag from Coleman - [$47]

56% off the Powerlix ultralight, inflatable sleeping mat for camping - [$26]

39% off Coleman Gas Camping Stove with two burners - [$55]

20% off this ultra-light camping stove from MSR - [$40]

30% off a classic Coleman Enamelware mug for camping - [$2.79]

40% off a Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station - [$210]

30% off a Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station - [$769]

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Outdoor Apparel 44% off Keen Men's Targhee III waterproof hiking boots (excellent for hiking through watery areas) - [$98]

54% off Keen Women's Terradora 2 waterproof hiking boots - [$80]

25% off Yaktrax hiking cleats - [$19]

45% off Columbia's Men's Newton Ridge waterproof hiking boots - [$55]

44% off Columbia hiking boots - [$56]

56% off Columbia Snowtrekker snow boots - [$49]

50% off women's jackets from Columbia - [$74]

25% off a men's rain jacket from Columbia - [$68]

45% off Orolay's thick down jacket for women - [$110]

Best Prime Early Access Luggage & Bag Deals 59% off American Tourister's Apex 20-inch carry-on luggage on spinner wheels - [$132]

47% off a three-piece set of Samsonite Winfield hardside luggage with spinner wheels - [$416]

37% off Samsonite's Omni hardside expandable luggage on spinner wheels - [$239]

43% off the US Traveler Rio expandable carry-one luggage set (no spinner wheels) - [$40]

15% off Samsonite's Hers N Hers two-piece luggage set with spinner wheels [$196]

15% off American Tourister's Moonlight expandable luggage with spinner wheels - [$463]

30% off The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag - [$28]

Best Prime Early Access Home & Kitchen Deals 20% off any of Espro's colorful P7 French Presses. - [$120]

25% off a De'Longhi espresso machine - [$105]

50% off Philips UV Light Sanitizer Box - [$50]

25% off all Outdoor Fellow candles - [$24-27]

20% off Lasko's Oscillating Digital Ceramic Heater with adjustable controls - [$56]

26% off an Instant Pot 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker - [$170]

36% off Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven Combo - [$90]

18% off Corosi's indoor grill and air fryer combo - [$136]

15% off Corosi's smaller four-quart air fryer without the grill - [$85]

31% off Philips 6-in-1 Air Fryer - [$240]

20% off Philips's countertop Pasta and Noodle Maker - [$240]

35% off a Ninja blender that is dishwasher safe - [$65]

13% off Vitamix's FoodCycler for speedy in-home composting in a fraction of the time it usually takes - [$350]

31% off a programmable coffee pot from Calphalon - [$75]

15% off all of de Buyer's copper cookware - [varies]

10% off de Buyer's 11-inch carbon steel pan - [$86]

55% off Cuisinart three-quart saucepan - [$45]

30% off this Levoit Smart Core 300S air purifier with a HEPA filter - [$105]

40% off this outdoor smart dimmer plug for outdoor string lights - [$18]

20% off a Cosori electric kettle - [$43]

25% off a four-pack of Stasher's reusable silicone storage bags for food or anything else you need to toss in a little bag - [$15]

41% off Tineco's A11 Tango cordless vacuum - [$209]

31% off LG's CordZero cordless stick vacuum - [$450]

48% off McCulloch's Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, which comes with 18 accessories - [$105]

80% off an eight-foot square rug from nuLOOM (and there are others on sale, too) - [$45]

30% off this bidet with a remote and warm water - [$484]

25% off Tushy's Classic 3.0 bidet - [$75]

30% off Levoit Everest Air smart in-home air purifier - [$350]

28% off smoke alarms for homes by First Alert - [$27]

20% off Birthdate Candles that build candles based on astrology, numerology, and tarot - [$40]

25% off Mellanni's 1800 Collection Sheet Set, which carries more than 300,000 reviews on Amazon - [$]

Other Incredible Prime Early Access Deals 34% off Garmin's TacX Boost Trainer lets you turn your bike into a stationary bike for home - [$198]

30% off Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen - [$17.49]

50% off Everlywell's home Food Sensitivity, Food Sensitivity Comprehensive, and Metabolism tests - [$77-120]

40% off Colgate Hum smart electric toothbrush can give you feedback on your brushing with an app - [$43]

20% off a set of Peloton's 30-pound dumbbells - [$108]

15% off NordicTrack's 50-pound adjustable dumbbells, which are Alexa compatible - [$365]

30% off a large Tempur-Pedic Pillow - [$104]

15% off this cordless neck massager with a heating element - [$55]

31% off Intex plush air mattress with an internal pump - [$55]

25% off this 18-inch ring light with stand - [$97]

15% off a white noise machine - [$41]

30% off a Game of Thrones edition of Monopoly - [$24]

45% off a Lord of the Rings Monopoly set, if the other big fantasy show of the year is more your thing - [$25]

20% off Lesure's collapsible dog crate - [$77]

30% off Lesure's Two-in-One Scratching Post for cats - [$42]

20% off Lesure's waterproof outdoor dog bed in multiple colors - [$30]

27% off a 300-pack of Earth Rated's dog poop bags - [$11]