All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get Right Now (Updating)

Amazon Prime Day is here and it’s bigger and longer than ever in 2018, with the online retail giant boasting more than a million deals over the course of a day and a half. But if you’re not in the market for, say, a years-old Crockpot model for dirt cheap, it’s easy to feel like the annual sale is mostly full of random products you don’t want or need. So, to help you avoid mindlessly scrolling through a blur of discounted socks and generic cookware, we’ve created a running list of the absolute best deals you should move on before they’re gone.
Amazon's annual celebration always delivers a blitz of crazy-good bargains for Prime subscribers on all manner of gadgets, gear, services, and everything in between, but Prime Day 2018 promises to be the biggest one yet. That's because this year Prime Day runs for a full 36 hours, stretching from 3pm ET Monday, July 16 through the end of Tuesday, July 17. It's a mega-sale that gives both Black Friday and Cyber Monday a run for their money.
This Looks Like The Scariest Movie In Years
However, the deals will be so abundant and ever-changing that it'd be nearly impossible to keep track of all the best stuff on sale, especially since your boss probably isn't keen on you furiously browsing Amazon for hours on end at the office. To keep you abreast of the hottest and best deals up for grabs at any given moment, we'll be keeping a list of the latest and greatest bargains to be had as they go live, and updating it every hour or so. Don't worry, we won't bother you with so-so sales, we'll only be showcasing the most worthwhile deals at any given time.
So, if you haven't already, make sure you've done all the prep you can to ensure you don't miss out on anything, then bookmark this page and keep coming back today and tomorrow to scope out the best deals to be had at the moment. And if you're a Whole Foods shopper, don't sleep on any of the special Prime Day deals going down there today too.
The best deals on Amazon right now (UPDATING)
- $100 off Echo Show [$129.99]
- 3-month Audible subscription [$4.95/month, 66% off]
- 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription [$0.99, 97% off]
