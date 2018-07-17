All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get on Day 2 (Updating)

For many bargain-hunting shoppers, Amazon Prime Day 2018 got off to a rough start on Monday afternoon, thanks to major glitches and downtime across Amazon’s desktop site and mobile apps. But the annual shopping frenzy continues on Tuesday with an entire second day full of deals -- and hopefully zero crashes. We’ve created a running list of the absolute best deals you can get on day two of Prime Day before they’re gone.
Now that Amazon has ironed out the glitches, this year's 36-hour, extended Prime Day -- hyped by Amazon as its biggest and longest ever -- continues through the end of the day on Tuesday, July 17.
As with Prime Days in previous years, this one's already proven incredibly popular, with Amazon reporting sales figures are bigger than ever. However, with such a barrage of bargains, you'd have a tough time keeping track of the best stuff on sale without browsing page after page all day long. That's where we come in. We'll be updating the the list of the best deals as they go live below, so bookmark this page and keep checking back periodically.
And if you haven't already, you'd be wise to prepare as best as you can to ensure you don't miss out on any of the great gear, gadgets, services, and more set to be price-slashed at some point before the end of this glorious shopping holiday. Also, don't forget to swing by Whole Foods to scope out the special Prime Day deals up for grabs there today, too.
The best deals on Amazon right now (UPDATING)
- $100 off Echo Show [$129.99]
- 3-month Audible subscription [$4.95/month, 66% off]
- 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription [$0.99, 97% off]
- Amazon Echo Dot [$29.99, 40% off]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote [$19.99, 50% off]
- Amazon Fire TV w/ 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote [$29.99, 50% off]
- Amazon Echo [$69.99, 30% off]
- Amazon Echo Plus [$99.99, 39% off]
- Kindle Paperwhite [$79.99, 33% off]
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet [$99.99, 33% off]
- Amazon Echo Show [$129.99, 43% off]
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum [$179.98, 40% off]
- Breville Boss Superblender [$269.99, 31% off]
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB [$499.99, 31% off]
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones [$125, 58% off]
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker [$69, 30% off]
- Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker [$129, 35% off]
- Select Mid-Century Furniture Pieces from Amazon's 'Rivet' Collection [up to 35% off]
- Netgear ORBI Home Mesh WiFi System [$219.99, 27% off]
- Select Fossil Smartwatches [up to 40% off]
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrushes [$99.99, 50% off]
- Select Smartphone Cases [25% off]
- Select Adult Party Games [up to 30% off]
- 23andme DNA Ancestry & Genetic Health Kit Report [$99.99, 67% off]
- Sonos One Speaker [$199 with $50 Amazon gift card, 20% off]
- Adobe Photoshop Elements Subscription 2018 [$69.99 30% off]
- Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee & Espresso Machine by De'Longhi [$135.82, 32% off]
- 50-inch Toshiba 4K HD Ultra Smart TV Fire TV Edition [$289.99, 28% off]
- TCL 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV [$194.99, 34% off]
- Epson Full HD Home Cinema Projector [$499.99, 23% off]
- Fitbit Alta HR [$119.95m 20% off]
- Google Wifi System 1-Pack [$99, 23% off]
- Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones [$98, 51% off]
- Logitech Surround Sound Speaker System [$268.99, 33% off]
- Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera [$129, 44% off]
- Sony 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV [$438, 37% off]
- Select Designer Watches [up to 60% off]
- Philips Norelco 4500 Shaver [$59.95, 25% off]
- Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV [$239.99, 31% off]
- Levoit Air Purifier w/ True Hepa Filter & Night Light [$58.49, 35% off]
- Philips Norelco Multi Groomer [$29.95, 25% off]
- Select Calphalon Cookware [up to 30% off]
- YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler [$244.99, 30% off]
- Coleman RoadTrip LXX Grill [$112.77, 51% off]
- Traeger Grills Renegade Elite Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker [$489.30, 30% off]
- GoPro Hero Session [$49.01, 33% off]
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker w/ K-Cup Pods [$99.99, 49% off]
- iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum [$229.99, 34% off]
- Ninja 72-ounce Blender w/ 1000 Watt Base [$49.99, 44% off]
