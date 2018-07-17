Entertainment

All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get on Day 2 (Updating)

For many bargain-hunting shoppers, Amazon Prime Day 2018 got off to a rough start on Monday afternoon, thanks to major glitches and downtime across Amazon’s desktop site and mobile apps. But the annual shopping frenzy continues on Tuesday with an entire second day full of deals -- and hopefully zero crashes. We’ve created a running list of the absolute best deals you can get on day two of Prime Day before they’re gone.

Now that Amazon has ironed out the glitches, this year's 36-hour, extended Prime Day -- hyped by Amazon as its biggest and longest ever -- continues through the end of the day on Tuesday, July 17. 

As with Prime Days in previous years, this one's already proven incredibly popular, with Amazon reporting sales figures are bigger than ever. However, with such a barrage of bargains, you'd have a tough time keeping track of the best stuff on sale without browsing page after page all day long. That's where we come in. We'll be updating the the list of the best deals as they go live below, so bookmark this page and keep checking back periodically.

And if you haven't already, you'd be wise to prepare as best as you can to ensure you don't miss out on any of the great gear, gadgets, services, and more set to be price-slashed at some point before the end of this glorious shopping holiday. Also, don't forget to swing by Whole Foods to scope out the special Prime Day deals up for grabs there today, too.

The best deals on Amazon right now (UPDATING)

