All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get Right Now

Today's the day. Yep, it's Amazon Prime Day, people, and this year it's bigger than ever. The online retail giant is delivering a double-header of Prime Days, with a 48 hours of deep discounts on TVs, gadgets, services, food, and tons of other stuff you may or may not need. Unless you're on the hunt for something specific, though, you might feel a bit intimidated by the glut of seemingly random products. So, to make it a bit easier to see what's worth it, we've created a running list of the absolute best deals to snag before they're gone.
Amazon amped up Prime Day in 2018 by extending it to 36 hours, and it turned out to be its biggest sales event ever, beating out both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So it's safe to say you can expect this year's two-day bargain blitz to be even crazier. The company already promised it'll unleash more than a million deals over the 48 hour marathon sale, which kicks off at 12am PST on Monday, July 15 and runs through the end of Tuesday, July 16.
Of course, there will be new deals going live all the time, so it may seem impossible to keep tabs on the deluge without endlessly scrolling for hours during the workday. To save you time and keep you up to speed on the best bargains at any given moment, we're adding new deals as they go live and updating this list every hour or so. Feel free to bookmark this page, and keep coming back today and tomorrow to check in on the latest and greatest discounts.
Before things kick off, you'd be wise to do some pre-sale prep to ensure you don't miss out on big stuff, and that your "Add to Cart"-ing is as seamless as possible. Also, this year Amazon is offering a slew of Prime Day deals at Whole Foods, so be sure to check those out, too (plus, if you spend $10 there before July 16 you'll score a $10 Prime Day credit).
The best deals on Amazon right now (UPDATING)
Select Stone & Beam home goods and furnishings [up to 20% off]
Up to 42% off select Sodastream products and kits [Prices vary]
40% off Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack plus $30 Amazon gift card [$189]
$360 off Google Pixel 3 and 3XL phones [Prices vary]
40% off Instant Pot 6 quart 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker [$59.99]
4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for $.99 [Get it]
$100 off Apple iPad 128GB [$329.99]
Best deals on Amazon devices
$25 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote [$14.99]
$25 off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote [$24.99]
$50 off Fire TV Cube [$69.99]
$100 off Fire TV recast [$129.99]
$50 off Echo [$49.99]
$70 off Echo Show [$159.99]
$40 off Echo Plus [$109.99]
$20 off Echo Input [$14.99]
$120 Portal from Facebook with built-in Alexa [$79]
$20 off new Fire 7 tablets [$29.99]
$30 off Fire HD 8 tablets [$79.98]
$50 off Fire HD 10 tablets [$179.98]
Up to $80 off Kindle Oasis with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited [$174.99]
Up to $50 off Kindle Paperwhite (plus 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited) [$84.99]
$30 off new Kindles (plus 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited) [$59.99]
$30 off Ring Video Doorbell [$69.99]
$80 off Ring Video Doorbell Pro [$169]
$130 off Ring Alarm 14-piece kid [$199]
$60 off Ring Spotlight Cam [$139]
$55 off Ring Stick Up Cam [$124.99]
Up to $200 off eero Wifi systems [Prices vary]
$100 off eero routers [$99]
$50 off new ecobee smart thermostats [$199]
Big Boi From OutKast Introduces Cliff to Atlanta’s Food Scene
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.