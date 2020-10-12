All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get Right Now
Prime Day arrives October 13-14 with a bevy of sales on, well, everything.
A lot of shoppers want to avoid Amazon whenever possible. That could be because of the way the company has responded to unionization efforts or to make sure the ubiquitous site doesn't put your favorite bookstore out of business. But it happens. Especially in the middle of a pandemic, when it's safer to order delivery than it is to peruse store shelves.
That's doubly true during Prime Day on October 13 and 14, which acts as a sort of premature Black Friday sale. Like last year, Prime Day will run for two days with a deluge of sales ranging from laptops to appliances and TVs to video games at alluringly low prices. (There are also quite a few sales taking place at stores that are not Amazon, like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop.)
Amazon updates its sales throughout Prime Day's 48-hour run, which can be a bit overwhelming. Unless you're looking for a specific TV model, game, or, say, Instant Pot, there are an anxiety-inducing number of products on sale, and the sale kind of asks you to be constantly refreshing the page to find the best deals. To make life a little easier during an already anxiety-inducing time, we've sifted the pages and pages of offers to extract the best deals and discounts on items you actually want. Check back throughout the day (both days!), as we'll be updating the deals as items sell out, sale times end, and new products are added.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on Prime Day.
Best Amazon Device Sales on Prime Day
- Get 60% off the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker. - [$18.99]
- Trim up to $80 off Echo Show devices. - [Prices vary]
- The Echo Auto that lets you take Alexa on your next road trip is $30 off. - [$19.99]
- The Ring Stuck Up Cam will be $20 off the usual price. - [$79.99]
- Nab a Ring Video Doorbell at a discount. - [$69.99]
- Blink Mini Indoor Cams will also be available at a steep discount. - [$24.99]
- Combine an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Blub on the cheap. - [$18.99]
- You can take $35 off a Kindle Kids Edition. - [$74.99]
- And $50 off Kindle Paperwhite. - [$79.99]
- For $0.99, Prime members can get four months of premium Amazon Music Unlimited. - [Amazon Music Unlimited]
Best Tablet & Laptop Deals on Prime Day
- Fire tablets are up to 45% off. - [Prices vary]
- An Apple Macbook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage) can be grabbed for $99 off the usual price. - [$1,199.99]
- A Samsug Galaxy Tab S7 is marked down and comes with free shipping. - [$779]
Best TV Deals on Prime Day
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs will start at $79.99. - [Prices vary]
- Get $40 off a Fire TV Cube. - [$79.99]
- Sony and Samsung TVs will be up to 30% off over Prime Day. - [Prices vary]
- The Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD TV (Fire Edition) can be scooped up at a solid discount. - [$329.99]
- Or you could opt for a slightly smaller version, the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV (Fire Edition). - [$179.99]
Best Electronics Deals on Prime Day
- Panasonic cameras will be available for up to 40% off. - [Prices vary]
- Nixplay WiFi digital picture frames are up to 35% off. - [Prices vary]
- Garmin GPS units and smartwatches will be up to 45% off. - [Prices vary]
- Take up to 30% off on Tile trackers, which is handy if you lose your keys frequently. - [Prices vary]
- Take 20% off Mynt 3D pens. - [Prices vary]
- Sindoh 3D printers are 20% off. - [Prices vary]
- Alternatively, you can get up to 30% off on the Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer. - [$475]
- Arlo Smart Home Security products are 30% off. - [Prices Vary]
- Get a Roomba today. It'll be up to 33% off depending on the model. - [Prices vary]
Best Home & Appliance Deals for Prime Day
- The Tushy Classic Bidet, which can be easily attached to your toilet, will be 15% off. - [$68]
- Tushy is also discounting the Tushy Ottoman, a stool for in front of your toilet. It's 10% off on October 12, and 15% off October 13-14. - [As low as $58]
- Instant Pot products are available for up to 50% off. - [Prices vary]
- A Shark Vacuum will be up to 44% off for Prime Day. - [Prices vary]
- Hamilton Beach Works Smart Coffee Makers with Alexa will be up to 22% off. - [Prices vary]
- Zinus furniture can be snagged for up to 30% off. - [Prices vary]
- Take up to 30% off a new Casper mattress. - [Prices vary]
- Cuisinart appliances and cookware can be had for up to 30% off. - [Prices vary]
- Get a Keurig K-Mini Basic for $30 off. Also, other Keurig machines with pods can be found for up to $40 off. - [$44.99]
- You're getting up to 40% off Craftsman tools. - [Prices vary]
- Midea Fridges and Freezers can be scooped up for up to 20% off. - [Prices vary]
- You can take up to 20% off on Cosmo Appliances. - [Prices vary]
- Chefman is offering 20% off the TurboFry Air Fryer, Spiralizing Food Prep Kit, 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster, and two of its deli slicers. - [Prices vary]
- Trim 20% off the Chefman Electric Burr Coffee Grinder and 15% off the InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. - [Prices vary]
- Get 30% off the Üllo Wine Purifier and Decanter. - [$104.99]
- HUROM juicers are available for up to $100 off. - [Prices vary]
- The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, among other SodaStream products, is 40% off. - [$47.99]
Best Video Game Deals on Prime Day
- Save 36% on a 12-month Nintendo Switch online family membership with a 128GB memory card. - [$TBD]
- Amazon will offer up to 33% off select Nintendo Switch games. - [Prices vary]
Best Sports & Outdoor Deals on Prime Day
- Bring out your inner Gob Bluth. Take up to 30% off select Segway self-balancing electric scooters. - [Prices vary]
- Speedo swim apparel is up to 20% off. - [Prices vary]
- Coleman Outdoor Essentials are up to 40% off for Prime Day. - [Prices vary]
Best Travel Accessory Deals on Prime Day
- Ostrichpillow's unique travel neck pillow is available for half-off, while other Ostrichpillow items are 30% off. - [Prices vary]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.