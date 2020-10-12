All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get Right Now

A lot of shoppers want to avoid Amazon whenever possible. That could be because of the way the company has responded to unionization efforts or to make sure the ubiquitous site doesn't put your favorite bookstore out of business. But it happens. Especially in the middle of a pandemic, when it's safer to order delivery than it is to peruse store shelves.

That's doubly true during Prime Day on October 13 and 14, which acts as a sort of premature Black Friday sale. Like last year, Prime Day will run for two days with a deluge of sales ranging from laptops to appliances and TVs to video games at alluringly low prices. (There are also quite a few sales taking place at stores that are not Amazon, like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop.)

Amazon updates its sales throughout Prime Day's 48-hour run, which can be a bit overwhelming. Unless you're looking for a specific TV model, game, or, say, Instant Pot, there are an anxiety-inducing number of products on sale, and the sale kind of asks you to be constantly refreshing the page to find the best deals. To make life a little easier during an already anxiety-inducing time, we've sifted the pages and pages of offers to extract the best deals and discounts on items you actually want. Check back throughout the day (both days!), as we'll be updating the deals as items sell out, sale times end, and new products are added.

Here are the best deals you're going to find on Prime Day.