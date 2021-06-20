All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get Right Now

This browser does not support the video tag.

There's a reason Amazon is our digital shopping sanctuary. The wildly popular e-commerce giant has become synonymous with convenience and can't-beat deals. And once a year, it doubles down on those deals—as if Jeff Bezos needed any more of our money.

Prime Day, a little event I like to call my Super Bowl, comes around annually, and at some point actually became two days—which we have zero qualms about. This year, Amazon will unleash its biggest and best deals on June 21 and June 22. The real kicker? You don't have to fight a Karen for the last Airpods or throw elbows over a pair of Lululemon dupe leggings. Save that for Black Friday, folks.

For 48 straight hours, you can shop to your heart's content, as Amazon will keep updating its site with new sales. This can be overwhelming, which is why we're going to save you the hassle by rounding up the best discounts hitting the site.

Best Amazon Device Sales on Prime Day

Measure how you move, sleep, and feel for 30% less with the Amazon Halo Band. - [$69.99]

Get $40 off second-generation Echo Buds. - [$79.99]

The Echo Show 5 is 25% off - [$59.99]

Buy one, get another Echo Dot fourth generation for free. - [$49.98]

Bring Alexa on the road for 70% less with the Amazon Auto. - [$14.99]

Go for the bundle and save $30 on a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot. - [$79.99]

Best Tablet & Laptop Deals on Prime Day