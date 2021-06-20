All the Actually Good Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Get Right Now
Prime Day arrives June 21-22 with a ton of sales on, well, everything.
There's a reason Amazon is our digital shopping sanctuary. The wildly popular e-commerce giant has become synonymous with convenience and can't-beat deals. And once a year, it doubles down on those deals—as if Jeff Bezos needed any more of our money.
Prime Day, a little event I like to call my Super Bowl, comes around annually, and at some point actually became two days—which we have zero qualms about. This year, Amazon will unleash its biggest and best deals on June 21 and June 22. The real kicker? You don't have to fight a Karen for the last Airpods or throw elbows over a pair of Lululemon dupe leggings. Save that for Black Friday, folks.
For 48 straight hours, you can shop to your heart's content, as Amazon will keep updating its site with new sales. This can be overwhelming, which is why we're going to save you the hassle by rounding up the best discounts hitting the site.
Best Amazon Device Sales on Prime Day
- Measure how you move, sleep, and feel for 30% less with the Amazon Halo Band. - [$69.99]
- Get $40 off second-generation Echo Buds. - [$79.99]
- The Echo Show 5 is 25% off - [$59.99]
- Buy one, get another Echo Dot fourth generation for free. - [$49.98]
- Bring Alexa on the road for 70% less with the Amazon Auto. - [$14.99]
- Go for the bundle and save $30 on a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot. - [$79.99]
Best Tablet & Laptop Deals on Prime Day
- Need a new iPad? Grab one for $30 off. - [$299.00]
- Even that Macbook Air you've been coveting is on sale. Snag it for $50 off. - [$949.00]
- Save $150 when you upgrade to the Apple Macbook Pro. - [$1,149.99]
- Opt for the Acer Chromebook and save over $230. - [$265.04]
- Get 30% off Samsung's 11-inch Chromebook. - [$179.99]
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab is also on sale at $30 off. - [$199.99]
Best TV Deals on Prime Day
- Insignia's 43-inch smart TV is $100 off. - [$219.99]
- Save 30% on Insignia's 55-inch smart Fire TV. - [$349.99]
- Save $100 on Toshiba's 43-inch smart TV. - [$199.99]
- Wanna really go for it? This 75-inch Vizio TV might be pricey, but it's $220 cheaper than usual. - [$1,479.00]
- TCL's 50-inch 4K TV has a built-in Roku and is $30 off. - [$320.14]
Best Electronics Deals on Prime Day
- Nixplay's Smart Photo Frame is 30% off. - [$125.99]
- Nab a pair of on-ear wireless headphones by Beats for 38% off. - [$123.00]
- Time to trade in those wired earbuds. Apple's Airpods Pro are $52 off. - [$197.00]
- The new Apple Watch Series 6 is cheaper, too. Save $79. - [$319.99]
- Stream your favorite shows with a Roku. They're currently 30% off. - [$69.00]
- The Fitbit Charge 4 is $50 off. Score! - [$99.00]
- Save $100 on these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones. - [$249.00]
Best Home & Appliance Deals for Prime Day
- Snag Sojo's collapsible travel bottle for 30% less. - [$14.00]
- Plus, get 40% off Sojo's collapsible coffee cup. - [$9.00]
- You can take 20% off the EnviroKlenz Home Air Purifier. - [$559.20]
- Save $30 on your next blender. Ninja's got you covered. - [$69.99]
- Why clean your own house when the Roomba can do it for you—for $150 less than usual. - [$449.00]
- Or, go the Shark vacuum route for a little less. Save $30. - [$169.99]
Best Video Game Deals on Prime Day
- Save 30% on the Amazon Luna Controller right now. - [$48.99]
- Madden NFL 21 for Xbox is seriously cheap right now—like 72% off cheap. - [$16.57]
- Snag 25% off HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset. - [$29.98]
- Get $35 off a gaming mouse. - [$44.99]
- Didn't already get a Nintendo Switch during quarantine? Maybe invest. You'll save $50. - [$429.00]
Best Workout & Outdoor Deals on Prime Day
- Clock your workouts with the Garmin running GPS. You'll save $182. - [$317.00]
- Bring the spin class to you. NordicTrack's Commercial Studio Cycle is almost $200 off. - [$1,599.99]
- OVICX has got a much cheaper—albeit simpler—cycling option, and it's 20% off. - [$199.00]
- Snag this foldable treadmill for $60 off. - [$359.99]
- Stay hydrated while you work out and save over 20%. - [$23.99]
Best Travel Gear & Accessory Deals on Prime Day
- Travel's back. You'll need the Fosman TSA-approved luggage lock for 50% off. - [$8.31]
- For chronic over-packers, these storage cubes are over 10% off. - [$40.16]
- Save $250 on Samsonite luggage. - [$349.59]
- This travel adapter is 43% off! - [$10.79]
Best Miscellaneous Prime Day Deals
- You can get the first four months of a premium Audible subscription for 53% less. - [$6.95/mo]