The Best October Prime Day Deals for Travelers
Here are some essentials that will make traveling all the easier.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, a.k.a. October Prime Day 2023, is here, and while there are literally thousands of deals to sort through, we've done the hard work to find some of the best deals for travelers. From the big items, like luggage, to the carry-on essentials that make traveling much more seamless, these are 10 items at a wide range of prices that can be extremely helpful to have on hand for your next trip.
Below are 10 products that will be a happy addition to your travel gear. Some of these October Prime Day deals are available just today, just on Wednesday, or both days, so check the description and you'll see when you'll get the best price.
This six-port power strip is a super power (pun intended) for travelers. It has two plugs, two USB, and two USB-C ports—meaning you’ll be able to charge all of your devices in one central location. It can simplify the number of charging cubes you’ll need to pack as well. Plus, it's high speed, meaning you won’t have to wait around to get your devices up to 20% before you dash out of the hotel again. The deal is available both days.
Staying hydrated is hard on trips. All the go, go, go can lead to a lack of getting water when you need it. Having a good bottle or mug with you can mean that you’ll be ready for refills wherever you go. The fan favorite brand Stanley is on sale, and comes in a bunch of colors. The deal is available both days.
Watch any packing influencer on TikTok (they are real!), and you’ll quickly learn that packing cubes are an essential part of maximizing your packing space. This set is on sale both days.
Stanley doesn’t just make water bottles. This flask is designed to be easily filled, and its stainless steel design makes it ultra durable. It’s perfect for the type of adventure where having a little liquid fun is part of the itinerary. This deal is available on both days.
These headphones are at a lower price point, but still offer a strong noise-canceling feature that can block out the guy three rows down loudly recounting his most-likely-fabricated vacation conquests. The headphones also come in a variety of colors and can be easily spotted in a crowded carry-on bag. They will be on sale both days.
Make a few analog memories along with all those digital ones, with an instant camera. This is a great way to make some souvenirs for yourself and for people you know. And, with it on sale, it's the perfect excuse to spend a bit of your travel budget on the nostalgia component. This deal is available both days.
Keep your phone charged through vlogging, mapping, reading Yelp reviews, and pulling up reservations on your email, without needing to stop and find an outlet while you are out exploring. This one also comes with a USB-C port. It can give your phone enough juice to keep you going throughout the day. This offer will be available on both days.
The first thing I did when I got my Tile? I put it in my passport holder. I have had too many close calls where I absolutely can’t find it. With this two-pack, you can tag one on to your luggage and one on your passport or keys, and never lose track of your most essential items. This deal will be available on Day 2.
With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, these Samsonite suitcases are tried and tested suitcases. The soft-sided duo is reportedly lightweight, spacious, and reliable. And with the Prime Day discount, you can get some essential travel gear at a fraction of the price. The deal is available both days.
Nearly every travel pro Thrillist spoke with about carry-on essentials earlier this year suggested packing a pair of wireless headphones. They are the difference between being about to zone out on your flight and being stuck listening to the weird breathing patterns of your seatmate. The deal is available both days.
