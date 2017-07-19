News

These Are the Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers

By Published On 07/17/2017 By Published On 07/17/2017
best cities for first-time home buyers
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Everywhere You Can Get Free Hot Dogs Today for National Hot Dog Day

related

This Map Shows How Much People Spend on Wedding Gifts in Every State

related

This Dude Built a 317,000-Gallon Pool in His Backyard

related

These Are the Most and Least Stressed Cities in America

Buying your first house is a big deal. It's a milestone for many. It's the kind of thing that will make you buy a six-pack of something nice instead of PBR because you're obviously an adult now. 

While you probably won't move to another city based on home prices (or maybe you will), it's good to know what you're getting into. WalletHub has conducted a study to rank the US's best and worst cities for first-time home buyers in 2017.

The site's experts ranked 300 US cities in 23 categories that included a load of important home-buying factors, like the cost of housing, rent-to-home buying price ratio, cost of living, real estate taxes, and home energy costs. 

Source: WalletHub

Inside the study, you can hone in on each city's ranking in specific categories. That's useful because individuals may prioritize these categories differently than the experts. You may also value other factors that aren't included here, such as access to public transportation, proximity to cultural events, or proximity to doughnuts. To each their own. 

Within the categories, you'll get interesting breakdowns like how Fayetteville, North Carolina has the most affordable housing of these 300 cities. Honolulu has the lowest taxes, but it also has the most expensive home energy costs. 

Here are WalletHub's 10 best cities for first-time home buyers.

1. McKinney, Texas
2. Frisco, Texas
3. Allen, Texas
4. Cary, North Carolina
5. Norman, Oklahoma
6. Lincoln, Nebraska
7. Richardson, Texas
8. Boise, Idaho
9. Thornton, Colorado
10. Murfreesboro, Tennessee

And here are WalletHub's 10 worst cities for first-time home buyers. 

1. Santa Barbara, California
2. Berkeley, California
3. Oakland, California
4. Santa Monica, California
5. Miami Beach, Florida
6. San Francisco, California
7. Newark, New Jersey
8. San Mateo, California
9. New York, New York
10. El Monte, California

Additionally, the site breaks its list into small, midsize, and big cities, which might be more valuable if you can't picture yourself living in a city smaller than Boston or larger than Woodstock. 

Here are the site's 10 best big cities for first-time home buyers. 

1. Raleigh, North Carolina
2. Lexington, Kentucky
3. Colorado Springs, Colorado
4. Tampa, Florida
5. Fort Worth, Texas
6. Omaha, Nebraska
7. El Paso, Texas
8. Nashville, Tennessee
9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
10. Denver, Colorado

This is far from the only study of this kind out there, if you want a second opinion. SmartAsset.com, for instance, did a similar study earlier this year. That one focused on large cities and had Pittsburgh on top. Though, many of the same cities pop up, like Oklahoma City, Omaha, Colorado Springs, and Fort Worth.

Zillow also conducted a study earlier this year. Its list was topped by Memphis, Tennessee. However, it also included Oklahoma City, Tampa, and Fort Worth in its top 10.

Dig deeper into WalletHub's list and categories here, then pack your bags for rural Texas. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like