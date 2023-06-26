The Best and Worst Times to Travel This Fourth of July Weekend

Independence Day weekend is almost here and Americans are reportedly more excited than ever to pack their bags and go for a trip.

Compared to last year and even to pre-pandemic levels, the number of folks who are embarking on a trip for the Fourth of July weekend is expected to be incredibly high. According to AAA's projections, 50.7 million Americans will get on the road and travel 50 miles or more for the occasion, which will set a new record for this holiday. When looking at numbers this year and those of the same period last year, there is also a huge increase when it comes to domestic travel. Reportedly, this year, an extra 2.1 million people will travel domestically.

Whether it's for travel by car or by plane, Independence Day weekend is projected to be a record breaker no matter how you're getting there. According to AAA, 43.2 million people are expected to be driving to their destination, which is a 2.4% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 4% increase compared to 2019's levels. In terms of air travel, the increase will be even larger, with numbers higher by 11.2% compared to 2022 and 6.6% compared to 2019.

"We've never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend," said Paula Twidale, senior VP of AAA Travel, said in a statement. "What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand."

While these new records are surely good news for the travel industry, they come with a price for travelers themselves, and traffic is expected to be brutal at specific dates and times. Luckily, though, INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insight, has analyzed data revolving around Independence Day weekend, and has come up with the best and worst times to travel and get on the road.