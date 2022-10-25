Here Are The Best and Worst Cities to Visit for Weed Tourism

The holidays can be a pretty stressful time, so much so that you may be eager for an escape after spending both Thanksgiving and Christmas with your in-laws. You could take the traditional route to unwind with some wine tasting in Napa Valley, but with weed tourism on the rise, why not opt for something a bit more unconventional?

If you're curious about your options, Upgraded Points recently released new data revealing the best and worst US cities to visit for a "canna-cation." The company analyzed 50 major US cities where recreational weed is legal to determine its top picks. A variety of factors were considered when compiling the lists, including which cities had the most weed-friendly rentals, guided cannabis tours, dispensaries, lowest costs and more.

It should come as no surprise that Colorado accounts for three of the top 10 spots on the best cities to visit list. Denver came in at number one, followed by Boulder with the number four spot and Colorado Springs in eighth.

Several other western states made the list as well, including, of course, California. Oakland took the number three spot and San Jose came in at number nine.

“In these states, economies of scale have been built over the last decade, bolstered by a booming weed market that includes dispensaries, farm tours, and cannabis lounges,” Alex Miller, founder of Upgraded Points, said in a statement. “The industry supports over 83,000 jobs in California alone.”

The East Coast didn't fare so well with only Portland, Maine making the cut for the list of top cannabis destinations. Other spots on the East Coast, like New York, Connecticut and Virginia for example, ranked among the worst spots in the ranking due in part to the high local costs associated with cannabis-related vacations.

Check out the picks for the best and worst cities to visit for a cannabis-related vacation below.

Best Cities for a Cannabis Vacation:

1. Denver

2. Portland, Maine

3. Oakland

4. Boulder, Colorado

5. Portland, Oregon

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Henderson, Nevada

8. Colorado Springs

9. San Jose, California

10. Las Vegas

Worst Cities for a Cannabis Vacation:

1. Anchorage, Alaska

2. Phoenix

3. Fresno, California

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia

5. Reno, Nevada

6. Norfolk, Virginia

7. Bridgeport, Connecticut

8. Tucson, Arizona

9. New York City

10. Chicago

Check out the full list, including details on travel costs, here.