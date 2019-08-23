The Best Back to School Sales Available This Fall

It's a time of joy (for parents) and sorrow (for students). The summer holiday is coming to an end. Teachers and students are looking ahead to the struggle of wills that is school.
Unfortunately for teachers and families, school supplies can be expensive. There are a ton of sales taking places as businesses compete for your back-to-school bucks, hoping you'll load up on pencils, notebooks, and Lisa Frank binders with them. This list can help you sift through the maze of deals to find the best back-to-school deals that work for you.
Back to School Supplies
- Amazon: Take up to 56% off school supplies from the online retailer. - [Get it]
- The Container Store: Lots of deals are available at The Container Store. Through September 8, get up to 25% off office essentials and through October 13 you can get up to 25% off custom closet items. - [Get it]
- Go Puff: The delivery service is offering teachers 25% off school supplies through October 31 with the code "TEACH25." - [Get it]
- Meijer: The Midwest supermarket chain is giving teachers 15% off classroom essentials through September 28. Present your school ID at a customer service desk to get a coupon before you shop. - [Get it]
- Michaels: All year-round, teachers get 15% off any purchase with their school ID. - [Get it]
- Pier 1: Get 25% off your entire purchase through September 2 in-store and online. Additionally, students with an ID get an additional 15% off. - [Get it]
- Staples: Lots of office supplies are on sale at Staples. You'll find up to 50% off. - [Get it]
- Walmart: There are a variety of deals available, including $28 off a TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator. - [Get it]
Back to School Electronics Sales
- Amazon: The site is offering a ton of deals right now, including $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. - [Get it]
- Master & Dynamic: The headphone specialists are offering 25% select styles off with the code "FOCUS25." Take advantage From August 22 through 3am EST on September 4. - [Get it]
- Vizio: Take $150 off the 50-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum TV through September 14. [Get it at Best Buy, Sam's Club or Walmart]
Other Back to School Sales
- Cratejoy: The subscription service that drops goodies at your doorstep is offering 20% off subscriptions with the code "BACKTOSCHOOL" through August 25. They've even put together a list of "self-care for teachers" boxes that might appeal to teachers coming off a hiatus. - [Get it]
More Back to School Deals?
If you know of any back-to-school deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
