These Are the 10 Best Bars in North America Right Now

It's five o'clock somewhere, and on a Thursday (or Friday, I guess, depending on the time zone) that means you can mentally check-out, call up the squad, the roomies, the girlies, los hermanos, or even your neighbors and go grab yourself a well-deserved drink in this semi-summery air.

And what's better, I ask you, than sipping down an actually great cocktail? I'm talking about the ones where every sip you take you actually taste all the different flavors and nuances and you feel like the ingredients are having a proper rave on your tasting buds. That's right, there is nothing better than that in the beverage-enthusiast world, so let us help you pick the best place to go grab that drink.

The World's 50 Best, famous for issuing top-notch lists in different fields, just issued their ultimate ranking of the 50 best bars in North America and we couldn't be more excited.

New York City is to be praised, as it flaunts two bars in the top three. The absolute winner of the list is the Lower East Side's Double Chicken Please, while the other NYC bar on the podium is Katana Kitten, located in the West Village. The silver medal goes to Mexico City's very own Handshake Speakeasy.

Take a look at the top 10 bars in North America below:

1. Double Chicken Please, New York City

2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

3. Katana Kitten, New York City

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

5. Jewel of the South, New Orleans

6. Dante, New York City

7. Overstory, New York City

8. Kumiko, Chicago

9. Café La Trova, Miami

10. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

For the full list of top North American bars, you can visit this website. Cheers!